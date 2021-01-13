It was Shane Chambers’ idea to remove his shirt for the photos with Derek and Diane Green as he readied himself to be a 35 Under 35 in our April 2016. When the photos were available to me, I asked our designer to mock up several covers. The photo with Shane Chambers was one of them. And I emailed them to the publisher. Less than an hour later, that same publisher summoned me to his office. I was afraid he was going to tell me the potential cover with Mr. Chambers was pushing the envelope. Instead he said “now this is what I want to see more of…this guy is going to sell us a ton of copies!” And it did.