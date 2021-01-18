Everyone talks about Ty Johnson’s prowess as a professional football player. But I discovered a different side of him on that unusually warm day in early spring 2017, we tossed a football around in the middle of the University of Maryland stadium and chatted like two guys from the same hometown just shooting the breeze.
We talked about his mom a lot. I think what we both have in common is deep down we are both Western Maryland "Mama's Boys." We chatted about cooking and his dog. When we actually sat in the bleachers to officially start the magazine interview, we had already been talking for at least half an hour.
Ty smiles a lot. He loves to laugh. He’s a young man comfortable with himself but a bit uncomfortable to talk about himself. And so – when he speaks – and when he becomes passionate about a topic, his point of view and his opinion are worth considering.
We have had a chance to talk a few times since -- when Cumberland held a Ty Johnson Day ahead of his signing onto a professional team for the first time and once in awhile, Ty and I will talk online for a minute or two as well -- especially when something newsworthy is happening or there's a current event here at home he wants to know more about. He values someone else's perspective and opinion and he listens.
He is a young man in terms of his years but much more mature in life experiences. He remains a hometown hero and a role model for many reasons, on and off the field.