To spend time with Victoria Graham, one would never know she suffers from a debilitating spinal disease. She is a young woman up for any challenge – even when that challenge means lying on the porch of a local church while her designer gown is spread around her entire body for a potential cover shoot. During the assignment interviewing and then with our photo correspondent, Chloe Wildman photographing Victoria, she became one of my personal heroes. I found out only after our photo assignment together from her mother that for most of the day, Victoria was in pain. We would have never known it.
As a side note, Victoria got my voice on national television. When World News Tonight with David Muir named her a “Person of the Week” one day in 2018, it was my voice announcing her name as the winner of a local pageant that introduced the piece. She and her family became close friends of mine in the course of getting to know them all for our original 2017 story. And we have a standing coffee date any time one of us is in the area.