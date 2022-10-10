ON LOCATION:
A Trip to the Palace
The building itself is owned by the people of Frostburg. It was their contributions that bought it.
According to a story written by Frostburg historian, Betty Van Newkirk, donors elect officers to manage the facility, and three trustees, one named by the mayor and city council, one chosen by the Business and Professional Association, and the third representing the community at large, are specified in the articles of incorporation. No individual profits from the enterprises; no one is paid for his services, and no one holds any stock in the company. But the building has not always been a theatre -- in 1904 one side of the building was a print shop. According to Van Newkirk’s written research, the printer was still there when the Spates brothers bought the building in 1912, added a fifty-foot auditorium behind it, and renamed it The Palace. The enlarged Palace Theatre was redecorated by a firm from Baltimore, and was touted as the most beautiful movie house in Maryland. Further improvements came at intervals- a Wurlitzer organ, a wider screen, more comfortable seats, and a sound system when Talkies replaced silent pictures. Competing with multi-plex theatres, the Palace closed in 1981. Hoping to save the theatre from the wrecking ball, the non-profit Frostburg Theatre Corporation was organized. Local people contributed generously to save the facility. And that corporation of community members has continued to run the theatre – showcasing live events, plays, and classic movies ever since.