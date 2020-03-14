For more information on attending this amazing event, call the Times-News or Allegany Magazine at 301-722-4600.
Bridal Showcase Date Rescheduled for April
BREAKING NEWS
Due to the rising concern throughout the state of the COVID-19 spread, and Governor Larry Hogan’s recent statements, we have decided to reschedule the Allegany Magazine/ Times-News Bridal Show from March 22 to April 26th.
With this event having such a high demand for attendance we are sure we would exceed the 250 people maximum that is currently in effect for public events this month.
The health and safety of our brides, grooms, attendees, fashion show models and vendors is our top priority at this time and we want to ensure we have this event at a time where everyone can fully enjoy it without worry.
Please keep your ticket handy (electronic or printed) that you have already purchased, it will still be honored at the April 26th show. Make sure you continue to purchase your tickets for the upcoming event because they are expected to sell out with this extended time now provided.
Thank you for your patience and we cannot wait to see you at the show!