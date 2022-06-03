Calendar Spotlight
June 5, 2022
Cumberland Pride Festival
Cumberland Pride is back! We can't wait to celebrate with you! On June 5th we will gather at Canal Place in downtown Cumberland to bring back our beloved festival The “Headliner” is Miss Toto!
Raised here, Miss Toto aka the Bodybuilding Barbie, now lives in Chicago. She is billed as a shark tagging, bodybuilding, international DJ and drag sensation. Outside of being a drag queen, she has taken her passion for philanthropy to raise over $50,000 for the Black Lives Matter Movement.
The full schedule of events was being arranged as of press time for Allegany Magazine.
Cumberland Pride is a community event to promote and support diversity in the Western Maryland region. This family friendly festival includes live music, drag performances, local vendors and community resources.
Be sure to visit the official Cumberland Pride merchandise booth near the stage for all Pride paraphernalia: shirts, flags, and more!
For more information and questions, email cumberlandpride@gmail.com with questions.