The Allegany County Fair presents KIX, featuring Piedmont Playboy, Steve Whiteman. Always a crowd pleaser, KIX is guaranteed to rock your face off. KIX is an American glam metal and hard rock band that achieved popularity during the 1980s. Led by front man Steve Whiteman and bassist Donnie Purnell, the band's classic lineup was rounded out by guitarists Ronnie Younkins and Brian Forsythe and drummer Jimmy Chalfant. Since peaking in the late-1980s, band members have continued to intermittently record and tour, including the Rocklahoma festival in 2008 in Oklahoma. In addition, they are a consistent presence at annual rock festivals throughout their home state of Maryland.