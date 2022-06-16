Celebrate Juneteenth
The Allegany County NAACP 7007 is excited to announce its 2nd Annual Juneteenth Festival. This year the branch has expanded this event to a three day celebration full of family fun and community gathering in unity and historical preservation. This year's theme is “Our History, Our Story, Our Legacy.”
Friday, June 17, 2022
7 - 11 pm
Annual Freedom Fund Dinner held at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club. This evening includes a catered dinner from Firefly Farms, guest speakers, and music.
Saturday, June 18, 2022
11 – 12 pm
Parade down Washington Street to Canal Place including our Junior Youth Dancers and Float.
12- 6 pm
Festival at Canal Place to include live music from local bands. The Blaze Band, Mickey Ross, and guest bands 4 Life Project Go Go Band out of the DMV, Space from New Jersey and more. Free community pig roast and cookout, Health Fair, Kid Zone and Vendors from all over the state of Maryland.
Black history tours including a visit to Emmanuel Episcopal Church Underground Railroad
8 pm
One Act Play by Adae Thomas
An original “Pine Avenue kid” returning from Harlem, New York at Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Sunday June 19, 2022
11 am - 5 pm
Canal Place
Gospel explosion and Festival will include African Storytelling, Vendors, Health Fair, KidZone, Gospel artist performances including DMV's very own Body of Evidence GoGo Gospel, Tyrone Snowden and Dave Newell.
All events from Saturday - Sunday are free for the community.