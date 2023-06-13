For a taste of the local fairs, festivals, and other fun stuff to do this season, follow here... you'll have your kitchen smelling like a summer family event in no time.
For Cumberland Pride Festival
Rainbow Fudge
3 c. white chocolate chips
1 14-oz. can sweetened condensed milk
1 tbsp. butter
1/2 tsp. almond extract
Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple food coloring
Directions: Lightly grease an 8"-x-8” pan with cooking spray and line with parchment paper. In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, combine white chocolate, sweetened condensed milk, and butter. Stir often, until melted and smooth, then stir in almond extract. Divide mixture between six bowls. Add a different color food coloring to each bowl, and stir until combined. Cover each bowl with plastic until ready to use. Spread the purple mixture into the prepared loaf pan and freeze until solid, about 10 minutes. In a separate 8"-x-8” pan lined with parchment paper, spread the blue mixture into an even layer and freeze until solid, about 10 minutes. Invert the blue layer onto the purple. Repeat with remaining colors, following the order of the rainbow, freezing between each layer. Refrigerate until solid, about 4 hours. Slice into squares.
For the Thomas Automotive Tri-State Wing-Off and Music Festival
Baked Chicken Wings
Dry wings well with paper towels. Toss with a dry spice rub flavor of your choice. Combine salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, (to taste) and a bit of baking powder in a small bowl. Then sprinkle the seasoning over the wings, tossing to evenly coat. Place on a wire rack and bake, skin side up, turning every 20 minutes until wings are crispy and browned. Remove from oven allow to rest for 5 minutes before tossing in desired sauce.
Escape to Margaritaville
The Easy Margarita
1.5oz Tequila
.75oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5oz Simple Syrup/Agave Nectar
1 Lime Wedge
Combine Tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup/agave nectar into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Coat rim of glass into coarse salt. Strain cocktail into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.
For Summer Jam 2023
Bacon Jam
1 1/2 pounds sliced bacon, cut crosswise into 1-inch pieces
2 cups finely chopped shallots
4 small cloves garlic, chopped
1 tsp chili powder
1/2 tsp ginger
1/2 tsp mustard
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/3 cup sherry vinegar
1/3 cup packed light-brown sugar
Spread half of bacon in a single layer in a large skillet and cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until browned, 20 to 23 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Remove fat; clean pan. Repeat with remaining bacon, reserving browned bits and 1 tablespoon fat in pan. Add shallots and garlic to pan and cook over medium heat, stirring, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add chili powder, ginger, and mustard and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Increase heat to high; add maple syrup. Bring to a boil, scraping up browned bits. Add vinegar and brown sugar and return to a boil. Add reserved bacon; reduce heat to low. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until liquid reduces to a thick glaze, about 10 minutes. Transfer mixture to a food processor and pulse until it has the consistency of a chunky jam. Refrigerate in an airtight container at least 1 hour and up to 4 weeks.
For The Amish Outlaws
Amish Potato Salad
3 pounds medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
1-1/2 cups mayonnaise
1/2 cup sugar
3 tablespoons prepared mustard
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
6 large hard-boiled eggs, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
1 celery rib, chopped
Paprika, optional
Place potatoes in a Dutch oven; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook, uncovered, 10-15 minutes or until tender. Drain, then transfer to a large bowl. In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise, sugar, mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper. Drizzle over potatoes while they’re still slightly warm, so they’ll absorb the dressing better. Toss to coat. Gently stir in the chopped hard-boiled eggs, onion and celery. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 hours, so the flavors can meld. If desired, sprinkle with paprika and celery leaves.
For the Romney Peach Festival
Easy Peach Cobbler
1 cup self-rising flour
3/4 cup granulated sugar, (plus 2 additional tablespoons for topping)
1/2 cup butter, divided (and melted separately)
1 large can sliced peaches in heavy syrup, undrained
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a medium-size mixing bowl coarsely mix the flour, 3/4 cup of the sugar, and 1/4 cup melted butter together. Sprinkle about one-third of the flour mixture on the bottom of a 9x9 baking dish. Add the peaches with their juice to the dish. Sprinkle the top of the peaches with the remaining sugar/flour mixture. Sprinkle the top with the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar. Drizzle with the remaining 1/4 cup of on melted butter on top of the batter. There will be a lot of liquid and it will look wet. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until the top is golden brown and bubbly
For the Allegany County Fair
Funnel Cakes Made Easy
2 eggs
1 cup milk
1 cup water
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup sugar
3 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
Oil for deep-fat frying
Confectioners' sugar
In a large bowl, beat eggs. Add milk, water and vanilla until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder and salt; beat into egg mixture until smooth. In an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 375°. Cover the bottom of a funnel spout with your finger; ladle 1/2 cup batter into the funnel. Holding the funnel several inches above the oil, release your finger and move the funnel in a spiral motion until all the batter is released, scraping with a rubber spatula if needed. Fry 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Dust with confectioners' sugar; serve warm.
Heritage Days Festival
Allegany County’s Potato Candy
2 tbsp cooked and mashed potatoes
1 tbsp butter
1 tsp milk
½ cup confectioners’ sugar
½ tsp vanilla extract
1 cup peanut butter
Mix together potatoes, butter, milk and vanilla. Add enough powdered or confectioners’ sugar to make dough stiff. Roll out on a flat surface sprinkled with more powdered sugar. Spread on peanut butter and roll. Chill and slice.
For the Whiskey Rebellion
Whiskey Ginger Chicken
4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
1/3 cup bourbon
1/3 cup soy sauce
3 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
1 teaspoon grated lime rind
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 teaspoons grated peeled fresh ginger
2 teaspoons dark sesame oil
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
2 garlic cloves, minced
Cooking spray
1 tablespoon water
1/2 teaspoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon sesame seeds, toasted
Place each chicken breast half between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; pound to 1/2-inch thickness using a meat mallet or rolling pin.
Combine bourbon and the next nine ingredients. Reserve 1/3 cup marinade. Pour remaining marinade into a zip-top plastic bag; add chicken. Seal and marinate in refrigerator for at least hour, and up to overnight, turning occasionally. Preheat grill to medium-hot using both burners. Turn left burner off but leave the right burner on. Remove chicken from bag; discard marinade. Coat grill rack with cooking spray. Place chicken on grill rack over right burner; grill 2 minutes on each side or until browned. Move chicken to grill rack over left burner. Cover and cook 5 minutes or until done. Slice each breast diagonally into thin strips; place chicken on a platter. Cover loosely with foil.
Combine water and cornstarch, stirring well with a whisk. Place reserved 1/3 cup marinade in a small saucepan; stir in cornstarch mixture. Bring to a boil; cook 15 seconds, stirring constantly. Drizzle sauce over chicken; sprinkle with sesame seeds.