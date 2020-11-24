Chicken Florentine
Ingredients:
1 8oz package egg noodles
6 chicken breasts with skin if possible
1 10oz box frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
1 package chicken gravy mix
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 cup milk
Dash salt and pepper
Dash garlic powder
Dash paprika
Directions: Cook noodles according to package directions in salted boiling water, drain. Mix cooked noodles and thawed spinach and spoon into a buttered baking dish. (2 ½-3 quart size). Place uncooked chicken , skin side up, atop noodle mixture. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste. Mix gravy mix, mayonnaise, and milk together and pour over chicken and noodle mixture. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake at 250 for 50-60 minutes.
Tips: Double up on noodles, gravy mix, mayonnaise, and milk for a thicker, creamier version. Omit spinach. (This is how my aunt made it and is one of our favorites).
Grandma’s Baked Beans
The amount of ingredients is more of a personal preference
Ingredients:
Chopped onion
3 lb can baked beans
14.5 oz can baked beans
Brown sugar
Ketchup
Bacon slices
Directions: Pour both cans of beans into an 11x13 glass baking dish. Chop as much onion as you like and mix into beans. Stir in ketchup, again a preferential amount. Sprinkle brown sugar on top (just enough to sweeten). Add 1 layer of bacon slices on top (I like to add a little more brown sugar on top of the bacon for a salty/sweet flavor). Cover with foil. Bake at 325 for about an hour. Uncover and bake about 15 minutes longer.
Cream of Potato Soup
Ingredients:
6 cups chicken broth (I like low sodium)
2 cups chopped onions
4 cups thinly sliced potatoes
4 cups thinly sliced carrots
¼ cup chopped parsley
2 teaspoons basil
2 teaspoons dill weed
½ cup margarine
½ cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
Pepper to taste
4 cups milk
2 cups cubed Velveeta cheese
2 cups finely chopped ham
Directions: Combine chicken broth, onions, potatoes, carrots, parsley, basil, and dill weed in a large soup pot. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Melt margarine in a large saucepan. Whisk in flour, salt, and pepper to margarine. Add milk all at once to the margarine mixture. Cook until thickened, stirring constantly. Stir in cheese until melted and add to the vegetable mixture. Add ham and cook until heated through.
Stuffing Balls
Ingredients:
1-1 ½ loaves white sandwich bread torn or chopped into small pieces
2 stalks of celery
1 medium onion
2 bullion cubes mixed with a small amount of water to liquify
1 14.5 oz can swanson chicken broth
2 eggs
1 stick butter
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
1 heaping tsp poultry seasoning
½ tsp basil
½ tsp sage
Directions: Cook celery, onion, butter, bullion and ½ can broth until tender. Lightly whisk the two eggs in a small bowl. In a large bowl add bread pieces, vegetable mixture, eggs, and remaining spices and mix together until blended. Form into balls about the size of a golf ball and place on a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.
Crescent Cookies
Ingredients:
2 Cups Butter
4 teaspoons Vanilla
10 Tablespoons Sugar
2 Tablespoons Water
4 Cups Flour
2 Cups Walnuts
Confectioners Sugar
Directions: Cream butter, vanilla, and sugar. Add water and flour. Mix well. Place walnuts in a food processor and blend until walnuts are smaller. Stir in nuts. Shape into half-moon crescents by rolling small amounts in hand, then turn ends into a half-moon. Bake at 350 for 20 min. Roll in confectioners sugar while still warm and allow to cool.