This recipe is so simple. All you need is five ingredients and patience.
Then scroll through the other suggestions when you are feeling a little more ambitious!
HomeMade Ice Cream
1¾ cups heavy cream
1¼ cup whole milk
¾ cup sugar
⅛ teaspoon fine sea salt
1 tablespoon vanilla extract or 1 vanilla bean split in half lengthwise
If you make the mixture in the morning, put in the refrigerator to cool during the afternoon, tend to it a few times (I will tell you how) and then freeze it and you will have homemade ice cream by dinner time. When it comes to stirring the mixture, you can use a mixer, a special attachment for blending ice cream (like I am lucky enough to have), or by hand – if you mix by hand – try using a rubber or silicone spatula as the ice cream will tend to want to stick more to metal.
Pour 1 cup of the cream into a saucepan and add the sugar, salt. Scrape the seeds of the vanilla bean into the pot and then add the vanilla pod to the pot. Warm the mixture over medium heat, just until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat and add the remaining cream, milk, and vanilla. Stir to combine. Transfer mix to a metal or glass pan and chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour.
Remove the vanilla pod, whisk through the mixture again and put back in the fridge. If you are using a mixer, each time pour the mixture into the mixer and then back into the pan. Repeat this step at least twice. The more you blend and mix, the more the mixture settles and thickens and has the texture of store bought.
Place it in the freezer for at least 90 minutes. Remove it from the freezer and scrape down any iced egdes. Whisk through it a bit if you can. The longer that you whisk the ice cream and continue breaking it up as it freezes, it will create an airier or fluffier final product.
Once the cream has reached a creaminess that you like, and all the items seem perfectly blended, transfer the finished ice cream to an airtight container and place in the freezer. Ice cream without a machine typically takes 3-4 hours to freeze to a soft-serve consistency.
Ice cream made by hand will become very firm in your freezer after about a day. At that point, treat it like you would any other ice cream. Until then, it may be softer than you are used to. I told you. It just takes patience.
Be Simple
Pineapple Banana Ice Cream
2 frozen ripe bananas
1/3 cup frozen pineapple chunks
Blend the two ingredients into your homemade ice cream recipe above. Do so before the final freeze.
Have Fun
Rice Krispy Ice Cream Sandwiches
1/2 Cup Corn syrup
1/2 Cup Peanut Butter
4 Cups Rice Krispies
1 Pint Ice Cream
In a medium bowl, stir together corn syrup and peanut butter. Add cereal and stir until well coated. Press mixture firmly and evenly into a buttered 9"x13" pan. Place in freezer until firm, about 15 minutes. Cut cereal mixture in half crosswise. Spread one half with softened ice cream. Top with second half of Rice Krispie mixture to make one very large sandwich. If desired, drizzle with melted chocolate. Freeze until firm.
Be Bold
Latte Wasabi Pea Crunch Ice Cream Cones
5-6 scoops of vanilla ice cream
1 cup wasabi peas
1 tsp of instant espresso coffee
2 waffle cones
1/4 cup chocolate ganache or chocolate sauce
To Make:
If you have a marble pastry board this works best. If not use a large porcelain platter. Place the board/platter in the freezer until it becomes nice and cold. Crush the wasabi peas in a mortar and pestle. Do leave a few whole pieces. Pull out the marble board of the freezer and place the ice cream onto the board. Here is where you get to pretend you work at Cold Stone Creamery. Sprinkle the instant espresso coffee powder and a couple of teaspoons of the wasabi peas over the ice cream. Using a rubber spatula start to mix the contents as quickly as possible as the ice cream melts pretty fast. Once mixed, scrape the ice cream into a bowl and place into the freezer until the ice cream hardens again. (Approximately 15-30 minutes). In the meantime, you can make the ganache.
Make the Ganache:
1/2 cup whipping cream
4 oz. semi sweet chocolate chocolate chips
Heat the cream on the stove in a small sauce pan until it just starts to bubble. Remove from heat. Add the chocolate and cover with a lid. Let sit for 5 minutes. Slowly start to whisk in the center of the saucepan and continue to stir until mixture is well combined.
Pour some of the ground wasabi peas into a small bowl. First dip the waffle cone into the chocolate ganache, then roll the dipped section of the cone into the ground wasabi peas.
Pull the ice cream out of the freezer and scoop into each of the cones. Sprinkle with heaps of more ground wasabi peas. Add a few of the large peas for texture.
Sriracha Ice Cream
1 ½ cups chilled heavy cream
1 cup whole milk
½ cup sugar
A pinch of salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons sriracha hot chili sauce
5 large egg yolks
Bacon cooked crisp and roughly chopped
Combine whole milk, ¼ cup sugar, vanilla and a pinch of kosher salt in a medium saucepan. Bring mixture just to a simmer, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat. Whisk 5 large egg yolks and ¼ cup sugar in a medium bowl until pale, about 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in ½ cup warm cream mixture. Whisk yolk mixture into remaining cream mixture. Add sriracha and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thick enough to coat a wooden spoon. Strain what is now a custard through a colander and into a medium bowl. Strain custard into a medium bowl set over a bowl of ice water and stir in chilled heavy cream; let cool, stirring occasionally.
Now, follow my cool, and freeze method for basic vanilla ice cream at the beginning of ths column. When serving, sprinkle the bacon bits on top.
Be Fancy
Bourbon and Honey Balsamic Roasted Strawberries and Rhubarb
1/4 cup honey
2 tablespoons bourbon whiskey
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
Pinch fine sea salt
4 stalks rhubarb, roughly chopped (about 3 cups)
2 cups hulled strawberries, halved
Preheat the oven to 350. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together the honey, bourbon, balsamic vinegar and salt. Add the rhubarb and strawberries and toss gently to coat. Spread rhubarb mixture in a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake 35 to 40 minutes. Serve immediately with ice cream.