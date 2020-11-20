The 12 Desserts of Christmas
Key Lime Pie
From the Latte Da Coffee Shop in Massillon, Ohio
4 eggs
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1/3 cup key lime juice
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
3 tablespoons sugar
Directions: Beat the yolks of the four eggs and the white of one egg until thick. Add milk. Beat again. Add key lime juice and mix until thick. Pour mixture into a pie shell and set aside. With remaining egg whites, start to beat at high speed with a mixer. Add the cream of tartar and sugar. Beat until fluffy peaks appear. Spoon on top of key lime mixture. Bake at 350 degrees until the top turns golden brown. Chill for several hours before serving.
Faye’s Hard Tack Candy
1 ½ cup of sugar
½ cup Karo syrup
¼ cup water
½ teaspoon flavoring
¼ teaspoon food coloring
Directions: Mix sugar, syrup and water in a medium sauce pan. Cook hard to crack stage. Add flavoring and coloring. Mix well and pour into buttered cast iron skillet. Let cool slightly and then roll into logs and cut into little “pillos” of candies. Sprinkle with powdered sugar to keep the pieces from sticking together.
Ruth’s Carrot Pineapple Bread
1 cup oil
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups grated carrots
1 cup crushed pineapple, drained
3 eggs
3 cups flour
Directions: Beat eggs until bubbly, add sugars and pineapple Beat well. Add carrots and oil. Add vanilla. Sift flour and soda and salt. Add flour mixture one cup at a time. Beat well. Pour into two greased and lightly floured loaf pans. Bake at 55 to 60 minutes at 325 degrees. Test with a tooth pick before allowing to cool slightly.
Grandma Shroyer’s Courtin’ Fudge
Two cups white sugar
1 cup marshmallow cream
2/3 cups whole milk
1 cup peanut butter
Directions: Boil sugar and milk to form a soft ball. Remove from heat and add marshmallow cream and peanut butter. Beat until thoroughly blended and it begins to thicken. Pour into buttered or greased pan. Allow to set and then cut pieces into squares with a sharp knife.
Kuchan
Courtesy of the Bremen family
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 cup milk
2 cups flour
2 tsp. Baking powder
¼ tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 cup whole raspberries or blueberries
1 tbs butter
Mix sugar with eggs. In a separate bowl, mix together dry ingredients with vanilla. Blend with sugar mixture. Alternate flour mix with milk into a large bowl. Then blend in fruit. Melt butter and set aside. Place batter into an 8x12 inch glass baking dish. Drizzle melted butter over batter. Bake for 60 minutes at 350 degrees. Check with a toothpick at 45 minutes. If toothpick comes out dry (except perhaps for the wet fruit mixture) the cake is finished.
Caramel Pecan Pie
36 square caramels
¼ cup water
¼ cup butter
3 eggs
¾ cup sugar
1 tsp. Vanilla extract
1 1/3 cups chopped pecans
1 unbaked pastry pie shell
In a small saucepan, combine the caramels, water and butter. Cook and continue stirring over low heat until caramel squares have melted. Remove from heat. In a mixing bowl, beat eggs, sugar and vanilla. Add caramel mixture. Stir in chopped pecans. Pour into the pastry shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
Marjorie’s Dump Cake
1 can pie filling (apple, cherry, or peach)
1 can 20 oz. crushed pineapple (do not drain)
1 box yellow cake mix
1 cup crushed walnuts
1 stick butter (cut into pats)
Layer each ingredient as listed in an ungreased 9x14 inch cake pan. Bake at 350 for 55 minutes. Allow to cool just slightly. Serve to guests with whipped cream or ice cream. Offer up a cup of hot coffee and it makes the perfect dessert with friends on the back porn under a starry night.
Diane’s Sugar Free Fruit Bars
For grown ups
1 envelope unflavored gelatin
¼ cup water
1 cup dried apricots
1 cup raisins
1 cup pecans or walnuts
1 tbl flour
2 tbl orange peel – grated
1 tsp rum extract
Directions: Sprinkle gelatin over water. Wait five minutes. Heat and stir until gelatin is dissolved. Combine the other ingredients. Add rum extract and stir until completely blended. Line an 8-inch square pan with waxed or parchment paper. Spread mixture evenly on paper and set aside to cool until candy is fir. Cut into squares or break into pieces and serve.
Cran-Orange Nut Pie
12 ounces fresh cranberries
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon orange rind
¼ cup orange juice concentrate
¼ cup walnuts
cinnamon and nutmeg to taste
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 ½ tbs water
Pastry pie shell – baked according to directions
Boil cranberries, cup of water and sugar until cranberries pop. Add orange rind and orange juice to mixture. On the side, mix cornstarch with 1 ½ tbs of water until runny and then add to cranberry mixture until thick and binding. Pour mixture into pie shell. Refrigerate 2 hour or overnight until mixture firms. Serve with an orange twist garnish
Anna K’s Peanut Butter Cookies
½ cup shortening
½ cup creamy peanut butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 egg well beaten
1 ¼ cup flour
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon vanilla
Directions: Mix peanut butter, shortening, sugar and egg. Beat well. Sift flour, salt and soda together. Add vanilla. Then add to peanut butter mixture and stir until creamy. Pinch off small amounts, roll into balls, place on greased cookie sheet and score with a fork. Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.
Teri’s No Bake Cookies
1 cup sugar
2 heaping teaspoons of powdered cocoa
1/3 cup milk
1/3 cup butter
Directions: Place all the ingredients in a sauce pan, bring to boil, stirring frequently. Boil for two minutes then remove from heat and quickly add the following:
¼ cup peanut butter
1 ½ cup quick Oats
Stir well. Drop on wax paper with tablespoons. Allow to cool.
Traditional Allegany County Potato Candy
I learned to make this dish when I first moved here and lived in Ellerslie….and so I am giving Allegany County all the credit for the recipe.
Potato Candy
2 tbs cooked and mashed potatoes
1 tbs butter
1 tsp milk
½ cup confectioners sugar
½ tsp vanilla extract
1 cup peanut butter
Mix together potatoes, butter, milk and vanilla. Add enough powdered or confectioners sugar to make dough stiff. Roll out on a flat surface sprinkled with more powdered sugar. Spread on peanut butter and roll. Chill and slice.