Bill’s Lemon Cheesecake Cookies
From the forthcoming book A Hand in the Kitchen
1 cup butter, softened
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 tsp grated lemon peel
1 tbs lemon juice
1 ½ cups flour
1 tsp baking powder
Cream butter, cheese and sugar until fluffy. Blend in remaining ingredients. Cover and chill for one hour. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Fill cookie press with ¼ of dough at aa time. Form desired shapes on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until edges are slightly browned.