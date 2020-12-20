lemon bars

Bill’s Lemon Cheesecake Cookies

From the forthcoming book A Hand in the Kitchen

1 cup butter, softened

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp grated lemon peel

1 tbs lemon juice

1 ½ cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

Cream butter, cheese and sugar until fluffy. Blend in remaining ingredients. Cover and chill for one hour. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.  Fill cookie press with ¼ of dough at aa time. Form desired shapes on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until edges are slightly browned. 

 

 

