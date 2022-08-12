Click here for the Recipes 

Tex Mex Dog
4 wieners
4 hot dog or sausage buns
For the Tex Mex:
1 cup corn salsa
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
2 jalapeño peppers, sliced and grilled
For the lime-cilantro mayonnaise:
½ cup mayonnaise
Juice of ½ a lime
1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped
Cook or grill hot dogs. Open buns on work surface and spoon equal amounts of corn salsa onto each, spreading it out evenly. Place one cooked wiener onto each bun. Sprinkle with Monterey Jack then add slices of grilled jalapeños. Place prepared hot dogs into an oven-safe casserole or rectangular baking pan. Transfer to preheated 250°F oven and bake for 10-15 minutes or until cheese has melted and bun is toasted. Combine mayo, lime juice and cilantro and add to hot dogs as garnish. Serve immediately.
County Fair Dogs
4 hot dogs
4 buns
4 pickles, sliced lengthwise
1 cup beef chili, warmed
1 cup shredded sharp Canadian cheddar
Ketchup, prepared mustard and relish for garnish
Open buns on work surface and line each side with pickle slices. Place one cooked wiener onto each bun. Add a helping of chili on top of each, spreading it across the hot dog. Sprinkle with cheese. Place prepared hot dogs into an oven-safe casserole or rectangular baking pan. Transfer to preheated 250°F oven and bake for 10-15 minutes or until cheese has melted and bun is toasted. Garnish with ketchup, mustard and relish. Serve immediately.
Pizza Dog
4 hot dogs
4 buns
1 cup tomato pizza sauce
1 cup sautéed onions, mushrooms and peppers
½ cup sliced green olives
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
2 tablespoons flat-leaf parsley, chopped, for garnish
For the Pizza Dog: Open buns on work surface. Add a helping of pizza sauce onto each, spreading it across. Place one cooked wiener onto each bun. Sprinkle a small handful of olives on one side of hot dog. Add some of the sautéed vegetables across the other. Sprinkle with cheese. Place prepared hot dogs into an oven-safe casserole or rectangular baking pan. Transfer to preheated 250°F oven and bake for 10-15 minutes or until cheese has melted and bun is toasted. Garnish with chopped parsley. Serve immediately.
Bacon Mac N’ Cheese Dogs
4 hot dogs
4 buns
8 rashers bacon, cooked
1 cup macaroni and cheese, warmed
½ cup crumbled blue cheese
1 cup creamy coleslaw, for garnish
Open buns on work surface and line each side with a rasher of bacon. Add a helping of macaroni and cheese onto each, spreading it across. Place one cooked wiener onto each bun. Sprinkle with cheese. Place prepared hot dogs into an oven-safe casserole or rectangular baking pan. Transfer to preheated 250°F oven and bake for 10-15 minutes or until cheese has melted and bun is toasted. Garnish with a generous helping of coleslaw, distributing it across the hot dog. Serve immediately.
Chili Dog Pizza
1 tube (11 ounces) refrigerated thin pizza crust
1/2 cup yellow mustard
1 can (15 ounces) chili with beans
6 hot dogs, sliced
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Chopped onion and sweet pickle relish, optional
Preheat oven to 425°. Unroll and press dough into bottom of a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake until edges are lightly browned, 5-7 minutes. Spread with mustard; top with chili, hot dogs and cheese. Bake until crust is golden and cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with onion and relish.
Cincinnati Dogs
1-1/2 pounds ground beef
2 small onions, chopped, divided
2 cans (15 ounces each) tomato sauce
1-1/2 teaspoons baking cocoa
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
10 hot dogs
10 hot dog buns, split
Shredded cheddar cheese
In a large skillet over medium heat, cook and stir ground beef until no longer pink, breaking it into crumbles; drain. In a 3-qt. slow cooker, combine beef with 1 chopped onion; add the next 8 ingredients. Cook, covered, on low about 2 hours; add hot dogs. Continue cooking, covered, on low until heated through, about 2 hours longer. Serve on buns; top with shredded cheese and remaining chopped onion.
New York’s Coney Island Dog
1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
1 cup beef stock
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon celery salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon pepper
In a Dutch oven, cook beef over campfire 8-10 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles. Stir in remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Move Dutch oven to indirect heat. Cook, uncovered, 20-25 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally.
Rhode Island Wieners
1/4 cup butter, cubed
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons paprika
2 tablespoons chili powder
3 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground mustard
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
1 pound ground beef
1/4 cup water
8 hot dogs
8 hot dog buns, split and warmed
Toppings: Yellow mustard, finely chopped onion and celery salt
In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 3-4 minutes or until tender. Stir in Worcestershire sauce and seasonings. Add beef; cook 6-8 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles. Stir in water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 30 minutes.
In a large skillet, cook hot dogs over medium heat 8-10 minutes or until lightly browned, turning occasionally. Serve in buns with meat sauce and toppings as desired.
Jersey Dogs
6 medium Yukon Gold potatoes, halved and thinly sliced
3 large sweet red peppers, thinly sliced
3 large onions, halved and thinly sliced
1/3 cup olive oil
6 garlic cloves, minced
3 teaspoons salt
1-1/2 teaspoons pepper
12 bun-length beef hot dogs
12 hot dog buns, split
In a large bowl, combine potatoes, red peppers and onions. In a small bowl, mix oil, garlic, salt and pepper; add to potato mixture and toss to coat. Transfer to two 13x9-in. disposable foil pans; cover with foil. Place pans on grill rack over medium heat; cook, covered, 30-35 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Remove from heat. Grill hot dogs, covered, over medium heat 7-9 minutes or until heated through, turning occasionally. Place buns on grill, cut side down; grill until lightly toasted. Place hot dogs and potato mixture in buns. Serve with remaining potato mixture.
Beefy Chili Dogs
1 pound ground beef
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 cup ketchup
8 hot dogs
8 hot dog buns, split
Optional: Shredded cheddar cheese and chopped onion
For chili, in a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat 5-7 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Transfer beef to a food processor; pulse until finely chopped. Return beef to skillet; stir in seasonings and ketchup. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 15-20 minutes to allow flavors to blend, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, cook hot dogs according to package directions. Serve in buns with chili. If desired, top with cheese and onion.
Air Fryer Dogs
We live for a good summer barbecue around here, but sometimes turning on the grill isn't worth it. Or maybe you simply don't have one. Either way, we've all made the mistake of boiling a hot dog. Instant regret, am I right? Let's not ever do that again. Instead, use your air fryer. It gives you grill quality without the hassle of cleaning the grates and waiting for the grill to preheat. Hungry for more air fryer summer fare? Try our air fryer hamburgers!
Place hot dogs in basket of air fryer. Cook at 400° for 4 minutes. Remove from basket.
Place buns in basket and cook at 400° for 2 minutes to toast them, if desired.
Place hot dogs in buns and top with desired toppings.
Pigs in a Quilt
Cooking spray
All-purpose flour, for dusting
1 (11-oz.) tube refrigerated Pillsbury French bread dough
12 hot dogs
1 tbsp. melted butter
Coarse salt, for sprinkling
Yellow mustard, for serving
Preheat oven to 375° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Grease parchment with cooking spray. On a lightly floured surface, unroll bread dough, then cut in half crosswise. Cut each half crosswise in 8 thin strips. Transfer first set of strips to prepared baking sheet. Fold back every other strip and lay down a hot dog. Bring strips back over hot dog and fold back alternate strips. Lay down second hot dog and repeat weave process until you've reached the end of the strips with 6 hot dogs. Repeat to make second quilt. Trim sides of dough, brush dough with melted butter, and sprinkle with coarse salt. Bake until deeply golden, 16 to 18 minutes. Cut into squares and serve with mustard.
Hoosier Corn Dogs
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup yellow cornmeal
1 tablespoon sugar
3 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
1/4 teaspoon paprika
Dash pepper
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 cup evaporated milk
Oil for deep-fat frying
12 wooden skewers
12 hot dogs
In a bowl, whisk the first 8 ingredients. Whisk in egg and milk just until blended. Transfer batter to a tall drinking glass. In an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 375°. Insert skewers into hot dogs. Dip hot dogs into batter; allow excess batter to drip off. Fry corn dogs, a few at a time, 2-3 minutes or until golden brown, turning occasionally. Drain on paper towels. Serve immediately.