Click here for the recipes 

Easy Leftover Lunch Sandwich
Two thick hearty slices of bread
Sliced turkey breast
Leftover mashed potatoes
Leftover stuffing
Leftover cranberry sauce
Gouda or bleu cheese
Butter
Directions: Butter one side of each slice of bread. Spread potatoes on one unbuttered side of a slice of bread. Spread dressing on the other unbuttoned side. (like you would peanut butter). Lay turkey on one slice. Spread desirable amount of cranberry. Add slice of gouda or blue cheese or other sharp cheese. Put slices of bread together. Place sandwich on griddle, cast iron or panini press to slightly brown the buttered sides on each side.
Serve with sweet potato chips.
“Omg, Bill! This is freakin awesome. I never had cranberries until tonight and on a sandwich it really compliments everything else. I grilled mine with Mayo and used American cheese! Love it"
Scott T, Lonaconing, MD
Leftover Thanksgiving Casserole
4 cups leftover prepared stuffing divided
4 cups coarsely chopped leftover cooked turkey about 1 lb.
3/4 cup mayonnaise divided
1/4 cup cranberry sauce
2 cups leftover mashed potatoes
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 375°. Spray 8-inch baking dish with no-stick cooking spray. Place half of the stuffing in the dish and top with all of the turkey. In a small bowl, combine 1/4 cup mayo and cranberry sauce; evenly spread over turkey. In another bowl, combine remaining 1/2 cup of mayo, potatoes and cheese; evenly spread on top of cranberry sauce mixture. Top with remaining stuffing. Bake for 25 minutes or until heated through.
Leftover Vegan Tarts
3/4 cup cashews
1/2 cup warm water
1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
2 teaspoons white vinegar
2 small onions
1 cup kale, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup mashed sweet potatoes or white potatoes, divided
1 cup roasted Brussels sprouts, green beans, or broccoli
2 packages of vegan puff pastry
1/2 cup spreadable vegan cheese of your choice
Cranberry sauce, for topping
Vegan gravy, for topping (optional)
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a blender, add the cashews, water, ground red pepper, and vinegar. Blend the ingredients on high until they are creamy. In a small pan, sauté the onion and chopped kale leaves in olive oil. Continue to cook until the onion is translucent and the kale leaves are soft. Lay the two puff pastries on a lined baking sheet. Divide the cashew cream into two portions and spread a thin layer in the middle of the puff pastry. Next, add the potatoes to each pastry. Spread a somewhat thin layer over the cashew cream, being sure to leave some space around the edge as if you were preparing a pizza. Top it with your green vegetables. Finish it with dollops of your spreadable cheese, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Fold the corners of the pastry over, so they meet in the middle but don't completely cover the inside of the pastry. Next, fold over the sides to form a crust. Place in the oven and bake according to puff pastry package instructions.
“I love that you include Vegan suggestions. Thank you!”
Carrie R, Carpendale, West Virginia.
Breakfast Wrap
10-inch flour tortilla
Large eggs
4 tbsp Milk
1 to 2 tbsp Butter
Salt and pepper
Slice of Potatoes, halved
Corn
Turkey or Ham slices
Cheese, grated
Whisk eggs, milk, salt, and pepper together in a bowl until well combined. Place a small pan over medium heat. Melt butter and pour in eggs. Cook until scrambled to your liking. Lay out tortilla. Add eggs, cheese, potatoes, corn, turkey, and sunflower sprouts. Roll into a burrito-style wrap. Slice in half and serve immediately.
Crispy Mashed Potato & Stuffing Patties
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 cups leftover mashed potatoes
2 cups leftover chopped cooked turkey
2 cups leftover stuffing
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons canola oil
Unsweetened applesauce
In a large bowl, whisk eggs, onion and pepper. Stir in potatoes, turkey and stuffing. In a large skillet, heat butter and oil over medium-high heat. Working in batches, drop potato mixture by 1/2 cupfuls into skillet; press to flatten slightly. Fry on each side until golden brown and heated through, 4-5 minutes. Drain on paper towels. If desired, serve with applesauce.
Leftover Holiday Pizza
1 pre-prepared pizza dough
½ cup turkey gravy
2-ounces cheese, shredded
8– to 10-ounces cooked turkey breast, shredded or chopped
1 cup turkey stuffing
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
½ cup fresh cranberry sauce
3 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons fresh sage, chopped
1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
Preheat oven to 400°F. Spread pizza dough out in to a circle with a rolling pin, until it fits nicely on a pizza stone. Place pizza dough in the preheated oven for 5 minutes. Remove. Evenly spread gravy on the pizza dough, leaving about ½ inch of crust. uncovered around the outside. Top gravy with shredded cheese, turkey breast and clumps of stuffing. Bake for 12-15 minutes, until cheese is melted and bubbly and crust is browned and crispy. Remove from oven and brush olive oil on the crust edges. Place cranberry sauce in a small blender with water and puree until slightly runny. Drizzle on pizza and garnish with fresh sage and thyme. Slice and enjoy.
“My kids love this. They love anything I can call a pizza and this got them to not only help me make it but then they actually ate leftovers! Who knew!”
Diane C., Cumberland, MD
Ham Frittata
1 dozen eggs
1/2 cup milk
1 pound deli ham, diced
1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese
3 scallions (green onions), thinly sliced
1 small red bell pepper, finely chopped
Preheat oven to 400. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs and milk until well combined. Add remaining ingredients; mix well. Pour into baking dish and bake 45 to 55 minutes, or until firm in center. Allow to sit 5 minutes then cut and serve.
“I made this at home last year for a quick meal between Christmas and New Years. Bill…it was so good. Thank you.”
Christina S., LaVale, MD
Turkey Cranberry Pita
1/3 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons light brown sugar
1 teaspoon spicy brown mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 medium bag mixed baby greens
2 cups chunked turkey
1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
3 pita breads, cut in half
In a medium bowl, combine olive oil, vinegar, brown sugar, mustard, salt, and pepper; whisk until dressing is thoroughly combined and thickened. In a large bowl, combine greens, turkey, dried cranberries, and walnuts. Pour dressing over salad and toss until evenly coated. Fill pita halves with salad, and serve.
By Request
Allegany County Potato Candy
The first time I heard of this confection, I thought the person telling me about it was crazy. Candy? Made with mashed potatoes? I learned to make this dessert when I first moved to Maryland and lived in the little town of Ellerslie -- so I am giving Allegany County, Maryland all the credit for the recipe. And yes, you use leftover mashed potatoes in it.
2 tbs cooked and mashed potatoes
1 tbs butter
1 tsp milk
½ cup confectioners sugar
½ tsp vanilla extract
1 cup peanut butter
Mix together potatoes, butter, milk and vanilla. Add enough powdered or confectioners sugar to make dough stiff. Roll out on a flat surface sprinkled with more powdered sugar. Spread on peanut butter and roll. Chill and slice.
“This has brought back so many wonderful memories of home and growing up. I wish I had a piece to enjoy right now. Thanks for sharing.”
Christa K., Ashburn, VA
“Substitute banana for the cooked potato and it makes so good.”
Shannon P., Cumberland, MD