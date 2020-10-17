The Recipes
Some of my most requested soup recipes...missing "your" favorite soups this fall... here is how to make many of them at home.
Enjoy!
-- Bill
Bill Hand’s Famous Cream of Crab
2 large onions, peeled and quartered
2 carrots, peeled and cut into one inch sections
8 stocks of celery, cut into one-inch sections
½ pound butter
1 cup all purpose flour
8 tablespoons crab base
2 tablespoons chicken base
2 quarts water
2 quarts heavy cream
2 pounds crabmeat
Seasonings:
1/8 cup Cabernet or Burgundy
3 tablespoons of garlic
1/8 cup hot sauce (Tabasco or Frank’s Red Hot)
Old Bay seasoning, to taste
4 pinches of chopped parsley
4 pinches of chopped cilantro
1 cup Sherry
1 tablespoon Thyme
1-tablespoon white pepper
Worcestershire sauce – to taste
Directions: Prep carrots, celery and onions. Make mirepoix by chopping these to a fine texture in the food processor. Place large soup pot over heat and melt butter. Add mirepoix. Sweat mirepoix for about 15 minutes. Add flour to pot while stirring to make roux. Add chicken and crab base, garlic and thyme. Allow mixture to cook for about 15 minutes to heat through. Add heavy cream and crabmeat. Allow soup to cook for about 30 minutes to heat through. Be careful not to boil. Add seasonings and flavor ingredients listed. Simmer and allow all the flavors to develop before eating.
Bill’s Beer Cheese Soup
4 onions (chopped)
½ pound bacon (chopped)
4 coups chicken stock
1 ½ quarts of beer
2 quarts heavy cream
1 block of Velveeta cheese
2 tablespoons hot sauce
2 teaspoons dry mustard
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon thyme
2 teaspoons black pepper
Directions: In a large heavy stockpot, heat bacon and onions until bacon browns. Add chicken stock, heavy cream, cheese and all dry seasonings. Bring up the temperature on soup until simmering. Add beer. Strain. Serve.
The Hand Family Roasted Root Vegetable Soup
2 parsnips, peeled and roughly chopped
1/2 medium celeriac, peeled and roughly chopped
3 carrots, peeled and roughly chopped
1/4 medium swede, peeled and roughly chopped
2 medium potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped
1 tablespoon virgin olive oil
2 stalks celery, sliced
1 medium onion, roughly chopped
1 slice butter
4 7/8 cup vegetable stock (Marigold vegetable bouillon)
Sea salt
coarse-ground black pepper
1 pinch dried rosemary or 1 sprig fresh rosemary
1 pinch dried sage
2 bay leaves
Directions: Heat the oven to 425. Place the parsnip, celeriac, swede and half the chopped carrot on a roasting tray and mix it with the olive oil. Roast for about 15-20 minutes until brown. In a large saucepan, gently fry the onion, celery and the rest of the carrots in the butter until soft (around 10 minutes). Add the vegetable stock, potato, bay leaves, sage and rosemary and simmer for 20 minutes until the potatoes are soft. Remove the bay leaves and blend until smooth. Stir in the roasted root vegetables and season with the salt and pepper.
Senate Bean Soup
2 pounds Michigan navy beans
4 quarts water
1 thick slice leftover spiral ham, cut into small pieces (not country ham, which is too salty
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter
1 medium onion, chopped
Salt and pepper
1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves
Directions: Rinse the beans in hot water until they are white. Place them in a stockpot, add the water, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 3 hours. Heat the butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Saute the onion until lightly browned. Add the onion to the pot of beans. Remove 2 cups of the bean mixture, puree in a blender, and return to the soup. Add to ham to soup mixture. Just before serving, season the soup with salt and pepper, to taste. Garnish with parsley.
Beef Stew
1 tablespoon Essence, recipe below
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 pound beef stew meat, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, cut into medium dice
2 stalks celery, cut into medium dice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 cup button mushrooms, quartered
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary leaves
1 cup dry red wine
2 1/2 cups beef broth
3 parsnips, peeled and cubed
2 turnips, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
2 cups chopped collard greens
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
Rice, for serving
Essence Recipe:
Combine the following thoroughly: 2 1/2 tablespoons paprika, 2 tablespoons salt , 2 tablespoons garlic powder, 1 tablespoon black pepper ,1 tablespoon onion powder, 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon dried oregano,and 1 tablespoon dried thyme.
Place unused combined seasonings in a jar or shaker and use in stews and other meats as needed at a later time.
Directions: Combine the Essence, flour, and beef cubes in a bowl. Toss to coat well. Add the oil to a pressure cooker and heat over medium-high heat until hot. Add the meat and cook, turning occasionally, until evenly brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer the meat to a plate and set aside. Add the onion, celery, salt, pepper, and mushrooms and cook, stirring, until the vegetables are wilted, about 3 minutes. Add the browned meat, garlic, bay leaf, thyme, rosemary, red wine, and broth. Cover the pressure cooker and cook for 20 minutes, turning down heat once a steady stream of steam is emitted from the valve.
Add the parsnips, turnips, and collard greens, stir well, and replace lid. Cook an additional 20 minutes. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve over rice.
Carrot Ginger soup
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup diced onions
1/2 cup diced celery
1/4 cup minced ginger
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1/2 pound carrots peeled and roughly chopped
4 to 6 cups chicken stock
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper
1 bay leaf
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup sour cream
Chopped chives, for garnish
Directions: Set a 4-quart stock pot over medium-high heat. Add the butter and olive oil to the pot. Once the butter is melted, place the onions and celery in the pot. Sweat the vegetables until the onions are translucent, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic to the pot and cook for 30 seconds. Place all of the carrots in the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until the carrots are lightly caramelized and start to soften, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the stock, salt, pepper and bay leaf to the pot and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook the soup until the carrots are tender, about 20 to 25 minutes.
Remove the bay leaf from the pot and using an immersion blender puree the soup directly in the pot or in batches in a bar blender. Adjust the seasoning; add the heavy cream to the pot. To serve, garnish with 1 tablespoon of sour cream per serving and a sprinkling of fresh chives.