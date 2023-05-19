Texas Brisket, Baby Back Ribs, Citrus BBQ chicken, Burnt Ends, Smoked Salmon and even some Southern BBQ Baked Beans
Texas Brisket
My nephew and his wife recently spent some time in Texas where I think they hit up one or two barbecue joints. Each one is different – just like each recipe for brisket can be different. One of the best Texas Brisket I personally ever had was in a small town in North Carolina! So Texas brisket goes way beyond the border state, y’all.
6 pounds beef brisket
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
3/4 cup paprika
2 tablespoons chipotle chili powder
1/4 cup black pepper
2 tablespoons garlic powder
1/4 cup salt
2 tablespoons onion powder
1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
Directions
Trim the fat cap on the brisket to about 1/4 to 1/8 of an inch. Coat the brisket with a light coating of the yellow mustard. Mix the sugar and spices together to form the rub for the brisket. Apply the rub to both sides of the meat. Place the brisket in a preheated 194 to 205 degree smoker until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 185 to 195 degrees – this should take about 1 ½ hours per pound. Once the internal temperature is reached, remove the brisket from the smoker and allow it to rest for at least 30 minutes before slicing.
Baby Back Ribs
I want my Baby Back…Baby Back…Baby Back…
2 racks baby back ribs (about 3 pounds each)
1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon paprika
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon mustard powder
Salt
1 lemon, halved
1 apple, quartered
1 cup apple juice or cider
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
Vegetable oil, for brushing
Directions
Combine the brown sugar, chili powder, paprika, cumin, mustard powder and 2 tablespoons salt in a small bowl. Rub the ribs all over with the cut sides of the lemon and then the spice mixture and place in a large roasting pan or resealable plastic bag. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight. Meanwhile, soak wood chips in water 1 hour, then prepare your grill for smoking, filling the smoker box with one-quarter each of the wood chips and apple. About 30 minutes before smoking, remove the ribs from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature. Meanwhile, combine the apple juice, Worcestershire sauce and vinegar in a small spray bottle. Shake to mix. Once the grill reaches 250 degrees, lightly brush the grates with vegetable oil and place the ribs on the cooler side of the grill, meat-side up. Spray with the apple juice mixture. Close the grill and let smoke 1 hour. Replenish the smoker box with another one-quarter each of the wood chips and apple. Flip the ribs so they're meat-side down with the opposite edge of the racks closer to the smoker box. Spray with the apple juice mixture; close the grill and let smoke 1 more hour. Repeat this process every hour until the ribs are dark brown and tender and the meat starts to shrink away from the bones.
Citrus BBQ Chicken
The bright, tangy flavors of orange and lemon come together with an easy and tangy sauce that is perfect for summer.
4 skin-on chicken leg quarters, cut into 8 pieces
1 1/3 cups ketchup
2 tablespoons light brown sugar
Juice and zest of 1 orange
Juice and zest of 1 lemon
3 cloves garlic, grated
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions: Put the chicken in a large resealable plastic bag. Whisk the ketchup, brown sugar, orange zest and juice, lemon zest and juice, garlic, Dijon, Worcestershire sauce, cumin, smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon salt, and a few grinds of black pepper together in a 4-cup liquid measuring cup until combined. Remove 1 cup of the sauce and add the remaining sauce to the plastic bag with the chicken. Seal and toss the bag to evenly coat the chicken. Marinate the chicken in the refrigerator for at least an hour or overnight if you have time. Meanwhile, add the remaining sauce to a small saucepan. Bring the sauce to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the sauce thickens, about 10 minutes. Reserve reduced sauce for glazing and serving. Remove the chicken from the marinade and allow any excess marinade to drip off. Arrange the chicken skin-side down on the grill, leaving some space between each. Cook until deep grill marks form and releases easily from the grill, or roughly four minutes. Flip the chicken skin-side up. Cover the grill and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of each thigh reads 165 degrees. Brush the skin side of the chicken with some of the reduced sauce. Flip the chicken pieces and brush the other side of the chicken with the sauce and continue to cook, sauce-side down, for an additional minute. Flip and grill for 1 minute more. Transfer the chicken to a platter and let rest for 5 minutes.
BBQ Burnt Ends
Brisket:
1 1/2 tablespoons salt
1/2 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon dry mustard powder
5 pounds brisket, fat cap trimmed
BBQ Sauce:
One 6-ounce can tomato paste
1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon liquid smoke
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic
1/4 teaspoon dry mustard powder
Directions
For the brisket: Combine the salt, pepper, paprika, cayenne, cumin, granulated garlic and dry mustard in a small bowl. Sprinkle the brisket on all sides with the spice rub. Place the brisket into a slow cooker and cover with the lid. Set the slow cooker to high and cook until tender, about 6 hours. Remove the brisket from the slow cooker and set aside until cool enough to handle. Pour the liquid from the slow cooker into a fat separator. Discard the fat.
For the BBQ sauce: Pour the cooking liquid into a stockpot and place over medium heat. Stir in the tomato paste, brown sugar, vinegar, salt, liquid smoke, cayenne, granulated garlic and dry mustard. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, at least 20 minutes.
Slice the brisket into 1-inch chunks. Remove and discard any large pieces of fat. Spread the brisket in a 9-by-13-inch pan and pour the sauce over the meat. Turn the broiler on high. Broil until crispy and slightly charred on the edges, about 5 minutes.
Smoked Salmon
1 cup salt
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon crushed black peppercorns
2 large salmon fillets or sides, pin bones removed
Directions: In a bowl, mix together salt, sugar, brown sugar and peppercorns. Spread extra-wide aluminum foil a little longer than the length of the fish and top with an equally long layer of plastic wrap. Sprinkle 1/3 of the rub onto the plastic. Lay 1 side of the fish skin down onto the rub. Sprinkle 1/3 of the rub onto the flesh of the salmon. Place second side of salmon, flesh down onto the first side. Use the remaining rub to cover the skin on the top piece. Fold plastic over to cover then close edges of foil together and crimp tightly around the fish. Place wrapped fish onto a plank or sheet pan and top with another plank or pan. Weigh down with a brick (no, I’m not kidding) and refrigerate for 12 hours. Then flip the fish over and refrigerate another 12 hours. Unwrap fish and rinse with cold water. Pat salmon with paper towels then place in a cool, dry place until the surface of the fish is dry and matte-like. Then smoke the fish over smoldering hardwood chips or sawdust, keeping the temperature inside the smoker between 150 -160 until the thickest part of the fish registers 150 degrees.
Sidedish:
Southern BBQ Baked Beans
Seeing as how I spent a good bit of childhood in Kentucky, I know a “thang or two” about baked beans. So lets get to it and do it! This is the shortcut “almost homemade” recipe but it will be the favorite at the family picnic this month, I just betcha!
Get yourself some…
Ground beef, onion, dry mesquite flavored seasoning mix, a can of your favorite baked beans (splurge a little and get something high end and get a big can of the stuff!), molasses, brown sugar, and your favorite barbecue sauce. Then have some mustard powder, some cayenne pepper (not a lot) and salt and pepper.
Now here’s how easy this all is – just find a big ol’ pot and simmer all the above ingredients in it. Let it sit and get nice and hot for at least five minutes. Remember you are just simmering so don’t go too crazy and crank the burner up too high. Stir occasionally. If the beans are looking more like soup, take some of the liquid out by the spoonful and add some cornstarch if you want to thicken it up a bit. Another trick to thicker beans is to let them simmer uncovered for several minutes. If the beans are too thick, add water until it looks like how it want it to look. And if you want your beans to look a little darker, here’s a chef’s trick – add a tablespoon of coffee.