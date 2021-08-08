From Vegetable Crab Soup to A Black Eyed Susan cocktail...time to hit the National Road with some recipes!
Maryland Vegetable Crab Soup
I actually get asked for this recipe quite a bit. Since I am used to make large batches of it, this is the large batch version. The good news is – you can freeze it and have it later if you make too much.
2 (14.5 ounce) cans stewed tomatoes
3 cups water
1 cup fresh lima beans
1 cup frozen corn kernels
1 cup sliced carrots
2 tablespoons chopped onion
2 tablespoons Old Bay Seasoning
2 cups beef broth
1 pound blue crab crabmeat
1 gallon water
Directions: Place whole tomatoes, water, lima beans, corn, sliced carrots, chopped onion, Old Bay seasoning, and beef broth, in a 4 quart pot. Heat to simmer, cover, and cook for 5 minutes. Bring 1 gallon water to boil. Stir crabmeat into tomato and vegetable mixture. Cover and simmer 10-15 minutes longer. Serve hot.
Mason Dixon Biscuits
I have been known to make these on a Sunday morning – especially when I have company. Hey, I have to make their trip on the National Road memorable too, right?
Save yourself some effort and buy the biscuits from the can that you can twist and pop.
1 package of sausage
1 ½ Tbsp flour
1 ½ Cup milk
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. pepper
¼ tsp. garlic powder
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and bake biscuits according to package. While the biscuits are baking, cook sausage in cast iron or non-stick skillet over medium until heated thoroughly. Stir in flour. Gradually add milk and seasonings, cook until mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Top biscuits with gravy and enjoy!
Yankee Pot Roast
The tollhouse gatekeepers didn’t have a crock pot. You do. This can also be prepared in that.
1 2- to 3-pound beef chuck roast
Salt and pepper to taste
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 large yellow onion, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
1 cup red wine
4 cups beef stock, divided
2 tablespoons tomato paste
3 large carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
3 celery ribs, cut into 2-inch pieces
2 cups pearl onions, ends removed and peeled
1 bay leaf, whole
2 sprigs fresh rosemary
2 sprigs fresh thyme
Preheat the oven to 350° and position a rack in the lower half of the oven. Pat the meat dry and season liberally on all sides with salt and pepper. Set a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, and add 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the beef to the pot and sear evenly on all sides, using tongs to turn the roast, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Lower the heat to medium and add the remaining olive oil. Add the onion, garlic, and chopped herbs, and cook, stirring often, until the onions are translucent, about 6 minutes. Deglaze the pot: Add the wine and 1 cup of the beef stock, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pot. Add the tomato paste; then return the browned roast to the pot, adding more stock to come a little more than halfway up the meat (the amount of stock you’ll need will vary with the size of the roast). Bring to a simmer. Once it’s simmering, remove the pot from the heat. Cover the top with a sheet of aluminum foil; then cover with the lid. Transfer the pot to the oven and cook until the beef is quite tender, 2 to 2½ hours. Be sure the liquid in the pot is simmering, not boiling, and that there’s enough liquid to prevent the meat from drying out.
Remove the pot from the oven and arrange the vegetables, bay leaf, and herb sprigs around the meat. Cover and return to the oven for an additional 20 to 30 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender and a knife slips easily in and out of the meat. Transfer the roast to a plate and tent with foil for 15 minutes. To serve, slice against the grain, or use two forks to pull the beef into chunks. Discard the bay leaf and herb sprigs; then arrange the beef and vegetables on a platter. Spoon the sauce over the beef and vegetables alongside mashed potatoes, buttered egg noodles, or rice.
Traditional Toll House Cookies
Legend has it this recipe was invented not by Nestle but by a tollhouse keeper’s wife who served hot cookies to travelers as they stopped to pay their fee. What tribute to tollhouse living would be complete without it?
2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
¾ cup granulated sugar
¾ cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large eggs
2 cups Semi-Sweet Chocolate chips
1 cup chopped nuts (optional)
Directions: Preheat oven to 375. Combine flour, baking soda and salt in small bowl. Beat butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla extract in large mixer bowl until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in morsels (and nuts if you like nuts in your cookies) Drop by rounded tablespoon onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely.
Southern Sweet Tea
You just got to have some sweet tea. It’s a symbol of hospitality, ya hear.
Black tea bags
Baking soda
Granulated sugar
Water
Ice
Directions: Bring 4 cups of water to a boil, remove the water from the heat, and add the tea bags and baking soda. Steep the tea for 4-5 minutes. Whisk the sugar into the hot tea. Pour the tea base into a gallon-size pitcher. Add 3 more quarts of water to the pitcher, then stir to combine. Refrigerate the tea for at least 4 hours, or overnight. Then pour over ice and enjoy!
Black Eyed Susan
A drink named for the Maryland State flower – and just as pretty.
1 ounce bourbon whiskey
1 ounce vodka
1 ounce peach schnapps
2 ounces orange juice
2 ounces sour mix
Orange slice
Maraschino cherries
In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, pour the bourbon, vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, and sour mix. Shake well. Strain over crushed ice into a tall glass. Garnish with an orange slice and a cherry.