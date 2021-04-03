April 2
National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
PB & J Bars
3 cups flour
1 ½ tsp salt
2 tsp baking powder
2 sticks butter
1 ½ cups sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla
2 ½ cups peanut butter (Crunchy or Smooth)
1 ½ cups jam (flavor of your choice)
Directions: Mix first three ingredients and set aside. In a separate bowl, combine butter and sugar. Add eggs, one egg at a time. Mix well. Add vanilla and blend ingredients. Add to flour mixture and mix together. Add peanut butter to mixture and blend well. Evenly place 2/3 of the mixture in a greased baking pan. Spread jam of choice evenly on top of mixture with spatula. Break up leftover dough and sprinkle on top. Bake at 350 for 35 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool to room temperature for at least one hour but this is also best when refrigerated overnight. Cut into bars.
April 4
National Cordon Bleu Day
Chicken Cordon Bleu at Home
4 chicken breasts
8 slices Swiss cheese
8 slices deli ham
1 cup flour
2 large eggs, beaten
2 cups panko bread crumbs
Salt salt
Freshly ground black pepper
4 tbsp. melted butter
1 tsp. dried oregano
Preheat oven to 400 and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Place a chicken breast between two pieces of plastic wrap on a cutting board and use a mallet or rolling pin to flatten to a ¼" thickness. Top chicken with 2 slices of cheese, then 2 slices of ham. Starting at the top of the breast, roll up tightly and secure with toothpicks. Repeat with remaining chicken breasts.
Place flour, eggs, and panko in three shallow bowls. Season flour with salt and pepper. Add melted butter and oregano to panko and mix until incorporated. Then working one piece at a time, roll chicken first in flour, then eggs, then panko mixture. Place on prepared baking sheet. Bake until golden and cooked through, 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
April 7
National Coffee Cake Day
Coffee Cake Made Easy
1 cup butter, softened
2-3/4 cups sugar, divided
4 large eggs, room temperature
2 tsp vanilla extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
2 cups sour cream
2 tbsp ground cinnamon
In a large bowl, cream butter and 2 cups sugar until light fluffy. Add 1 egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine flour, baking soda and salt; add alternately with sour cream, beating just enough after each addition to keep batter smooth. Spoon a third of batter into a greased 10-in. tube pan. Combine cinnamon and remaining sugar; sprinkle a third over batter in pan. Repeat layers 2 more times. Bake at 350° for 60-65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow it to cool for at least 10 minutes. Serve with coffee, of course.
April 12
National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day
Crazy Good Grilled Cheese, Onion and Bourbon
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 large red onion, halved, thinly sliced lengthwise
1 tbsp. brown sugar
1/4 tsp. each salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tbsp. bourbon
1 1/2 tsp. plus 4 tbsp unsalted butter, softened
12 oz. (3 cups) of your favorite cheeses – grated (the sharper the better. Be brave)
Eight slices of a hearty bread
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook 20 minutes, stirring frequently, until caramelized and very tender. Stir in sugar, salt, and pepper. Add bourbon, scraping up all brown bits in bottom of skillet. Stir in 1 1/2 teaspoon butter until melted; keep warm. In a medium bowl, toss cheeses until well combined. Divide evenly into 4 portions; press each into a disk-like patty to fit the size of the bread slices. Spread 1/4 cup of the onion mixture on each of 4 slices of bread. Top each with a cheese patty and another slice of bread. Spread 1 1/2 teaspoon of the butter on 1 side of each sandwich. Heat in a large skillet (cast iron preferably). Cook until golden brown. While first side is cooking, spread 1 1/2 teaspoon of the butter on other side of each sandwich. Turn sandwiches and cook until second side is crispy and golden brown and cheese has melted. Repeat for each sandwich you are making.
April 16
National Baked Ham with Pineapple Day
Old Fashioned Glazed Ham
3/4 cup Dijon mustard
1/2 cup light brown sugar, plus more for sprinkling
2 tsp chopped fresh thyme leaves
1 (14-pound) cooked and smoked cured ham, shank end
3/4 cup pineapple juice
20 canned pineapple rings
1/2 cup maraschino cherries
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Put oven rack in the middle of the oven. In a small bowl, mix together the Dijon mustard, brown sugar, and thyme. Put the ham in a large roasting pan, fat side up. Rub the ham with mustard glaze. Pour the pineapple juice into the bottom of the pan. Put the ham in the oven and bake for 2 hours, brushing every 20 minutes with the pineapple juice. Remove the ham from the oven. Turn oven to 400 degrees. Using toothpicks, decoratively adhere the pineapple rings around the ham and put a cherry in the center of the pineapple ring. Sprinkle the pineapple rings lightly with brown sugar. Return to the oven, uncovered, and bake until the pineapples turn a light golden brown. Remove from the oven to a serving platter and let rest for 15 minutes before slicing.
April 20
It was also my Mom’s birthday
National Pineapple Upside-down Cake Day
Marjorie’s Pineapple Dump Cake
1 can pie filling (apple, cherry, or peach)
1 can 20 oz. crushed pineapple (do not drain)
1 box yellow cake mix
1 cup crushed walnuts
1 stick butter (cut into pats)
Layer each ingredient as listed in an ungreased 9x14 inch cake pan. Bake at 350 for 55 minutes. Allow to cool just slightly. Serve to guests with whipped cream or ice cream. Offer up a cup of hot coffee and it makes the perfect dessert with friends on the back porn under a starry night.
April 26
National Pretzel Day
Old Fashioned Homemade Pretzels
1 packet active dry yeast
1 tbsp honey or sugar
1 ½ cups warm water
1 tbsp oil
1 tsp salt
2 cups whole wheat flour
2 cups unbleached flour
½ cup butter melted
In a large bowl, mix the yeast and honey with the warm water. Let the mixture sit for about five minutes. Stir in the oil, salt, whole wheat flour and unbleached flour. Mix with hands and turn out dough onto a lightly floured cutting board and knead the dough for about 10 minutes, or until dough is smooth but just a little tacky to the touch.
Grease a cookie sheet. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Form dough into “ropes” and shape into pretzel forms. Keep pretzels about 1 inch apart when placing on the baking sheet.
Coat or brush with butter. Sprinkle with pretzel salt and bake in oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until pretzels appear browned to your liking and well done.
April 30
National Oatmeal Cookie Day
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
½ cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla
1 ½ cups all purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp salt
3 cups quick oats, uncooked
1 cup raisins
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat together butter and sugars until creamy. Add eggs and vanilla and blend together. Add flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Mix well. Stir in oats and raisins. Drop by rounded teaspoons onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool for at least one minute. National Oatmeal Cookie Day