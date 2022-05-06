Here are some of my favorite recipes that Moms and kids can create together this Mother’s Day. You don’t have to necessarily make breakfast in bed for Mom. You can make lunch. Dinner. Desserts. You can even call your Mom up on a video chat or Zoom meeting and cook together. The kitchen is the room that brings everyone together – so let it bring you all together to celebrate Moms and motherhood this year.
Crescent Breakfast Squares
Cooking spray
2 cans crescent dough
3 tbsp butter, divided
12 large eggs
1/4 cup milk
salt
pepper
1/4 cup finely chopped chives
1/2 pound deli ham
12 slices cheddar
1 tsp minced onion
1 tsp dried garlic
sea salt
Preheat oven to 375° and grease a baking sheet with cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and half-and- half. In a large nonstick pan over medium heat, melt 1 tbsp. butter. When butter is foamy, reduce heat to low and add egg mixture. Cook, stirring often with a spatula, until eggs are just set. Season with salt and pepper and remove from heat.
Unroll one can of crescents onto greased baking sheet and pinch seams together. Add a layer of ham then top with scrambled eggs, chives and cheese. Unroll second crescent dough and place on top of cheese. Pinch together crescent sheets to seal. Melt remaining butter in microwave. Brush melted butter on top then sprinkle with minced onion, dried garlic, and sea salt. Bake until crescent dough is golden and cooked through, about 25 to 30 minutes. Let rolls come down to room temperature before serving. .
Strawberry Sweet Rolls
1 tube crescent rolls
1 cup strawberry preserves
1 cup chopped strawberries
1 tbsp melted butter
sugar
To make the glaze:
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
4 tbsp butter, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tbsp milk
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
1 tsp lemon zest
Preheat oven to 375° and grease an 8"-x-8" baking pan with cooking spray. On a lightly floured surface, unroll dough and separate the sheet into 4 rectangles. Pinch the perforations to seal. Spread strawberry preserves onto each rectangle, then top with chopped strawberries. Starting with one short side, roll up each rectangle and pinch edges to seal. Cut each roll into 4 to 5 slices. Place side by side, cut side up in baking pan. Brush the tops with melted butter and sprinkle with sugar. Bake until golden, about 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, make glaze: In a medium bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese, butter and powdered sugar until well combined. Add milk, vanilla and lemon zest and mix until smooth.
Drizzle baked rolls with cream cheese glaze. Serve warm.
Nutella Stuffed Pancakes
1 cup Nutella
Pancake batter, prepared according to package instructions
1 cup sliced strawberries, for serving
Maple syrup, for serving
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Dollop about 2 tablespoons of Nutella onto the baking sheet and spread into a flat disc, about 2 ½” wide. Repeat with remaining Nutella. Freeze until solid, about 30 minutes to 1 hour. Keep the Nutella discs in the freezer until required. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Grease the pan with cooking spray, then spoon a small amount of pancake batter into the pan. Place a Nutella disc in the center of the batter and spoon a bit more batter on top of the Nutella. When little bubbles appear and start to pop (about 2-3 minutes), flip the pancake. Cook until golden on both sides. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve with sliced strawberries and syrup.
Cranberry Orange Scones
1 cup dried cranberries
3 oranges, grated zest
5 cups cake flour
3 tbsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
1/4 cup sugar
6 oz cold diced butter
2 cups cream (approx.)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, butter, orange zest, and cranberries together and mix well. Pour in 2 cups of cream and gently mix, add a little more cream as needed to make nice dough. Shape the dough into 2 circles about 8 inches in diameter. Cut into 8 wedges; bake about 15 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned.
Mom's Applesauce Cake
3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp salt
2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp ground cloves
3 tsp baking soda
1/2 cup butter
2 cups packed brown sugar
2 eggs, beaten
3 cups unsweetened applesauce
1/2 cup raisins
1/2 cup dates, pitted and chopped
1 cup chopped walnuts
1/2 cup butter
1 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 cups sifted confectioners' sugar
Preheat oven to 300 F. Grease and flour a tube pan. Whisk together flour, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and soda. Set aside. Cream together 1/2 cup butter and 2 cups brown sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Mix in eggs. Add flour mixture into creamed mixture alternately with applesauce, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Stir in the raisins, dates, and walnuts. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until a tester inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, about 1 1/2 hours. Cool on wire rack. To make icing, melt 1/2 cup butter or margarine in a small saucepan over low heat; stir in 1 cup brown sugar. Boil for 2 minutes. Stir in milk, and continue to stir until the mixture returns to a boil. Remove from heat, and cool for 5 minutes. Beat in vanilla and confectioners' sugar. Frost cooled cake.
Grandma’s Lemon Pudding Cake
1 tbsp unsalted butter
2/3 cup superfine sugar, plus more for dusting
2 eggs, separated
2/3 cup reduced fat buttermilk
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp lemon zest
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp salt
Garnish:
3 cups fresh berries (raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries)
2 tbsp confectioners’ sugar
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Butter and lightly sugar 4 ramekins (about 1-cup size). In a mixer, add egg yolks, buttermilk, lemon juice and lemon zest and beat until well combined. Reduce the speed to low and sift in flour, sugar and salt. Continue to mix until combined. Beat egg whites until you get stiff peaks then combine the 2 mixtures by gently folding them together, a little at a time. Divide evenly amongst ramekins then bake in a water bath - set ramekins in a roasting tray and fill with water halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake for 45 minutes until the top springs back when gently pressed and the cakes have a nice golden brown color. Allow to cool slightly, then carefully invert onto a plate. Serve with fresh berries and dust with powdered sugar.
One of the best days of the year to take Mom to brunch – or better yet, to attempt to make it yourself – is this month, the very merry month of May. And trust me, these recipes are not hard to make and Mom will appreciate the extra effort. Mother’s Day Brunch is nice way to make our Moms feel important and loved by doing something that is just for her. Feel free to serve any or all of these with a single rose placed in a keepsake vase – on a tray or at the table as a whole family – I bet your mom doesn’t care how well it turns out. I bet more than your food, she wants your company.