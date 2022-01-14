Firehouse Inspired Dishes and Meals
Bring the taste of the firehouse to your house...
Firehouse Enchiladas
½ cup chopped onion (1 medium)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon salt
16 ounces tomato sauce
¾ cup water
1 ½ pounds ground beef
¾ cup shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
1 4-ounce can diced, green chile peppers, undrained
12 6-inch corn tortillas
Bottled hot pepper sauce
¼ cup thinly sliced green onions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. For sauce, in a medium saucepan cook onion in hot oil over medium heat about 3 minutes or until tender. Stir in flour, chili powder, cumin and salt. Cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in tomato sauce and the water. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Meanwhile, in a large skillet cook ground beef until meat is brown, using a wooden spoon to break up meat as it cooks. Drain well; return meat to skillet. Stir in 1/2 cup of the sauce, 1/4 cup of the shredded cheese, and the chile peppers. Spoon 1/2 cup of the sauce into the bottom of a 3-quart rectangular baking dish; set aside. Wrap tortillas in microwave-safe paper towels and cook in microwave for 1 minute. Working with one at a time, spoon about 1/4 cup of the meat mixture onto each tortilla; roll up. Place filled tortillas, seam sides down, in the prepared baking dish. Stir any remaining meat mixture into the remaining sauce. Spoon sauce evenly over tortilla rolls in baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, about 20 minutes or until bubbly. Drizzle with hot pepper sauce and sprinkle with green onions before serving.
Pepper Sausage Pizza
3 to 4 cups all-purpose flour, divided
1 package (1/4 ounce) quick-rise yeast
1 teaspoon sugar
1 cup warm water
1/4 cup olive oil
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, divided
3 cups torn fresh spinach
15 ounces pizza sauce
4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
1/2 pound sausage, cooked and drained
1 medium onion, chopped
1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
1/2 medium sweet yellow pepper, chopped
1-1/2 teaspoons pizza seasoning or Italian seasoning
3 tablespoons minced fresh basil, optional
Preheat oven to 450°. In a bowl, combine 1 cup flour, yeast and sugar. Add water; beat until smooth. Add the oil, salt, dried basil, pepper, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese and 2 cups flour; beat until blended. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough. Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 6-8 minutes. Cover and let rest 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, place spinach in a microwave-safe bowl; cover and microwave on high 30 seconds or just until wilted. Uncover and set aside. Press dough into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Spread with pizza sauce; sprinkle with 2-1/2 cups mozzarella cheese, sausage, onion, spinach, mushrooms and yellow pepper. Top with remaining Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Sprinkle with pizza seasoning. Bake 20 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Sprinkle with fresh basil if desired. Cut into squares.
Shrimp Po’Boys with Pineapple Slaw
1/3 cup egg substitute
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium Creole seasoning
1 pound uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 cups broccoli coleslaw mix
1 cup unsweetened pineapple tidbits, drained, 3 tablespoons liquid reserved
2 green onions, chopped
1/2 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
6 hoagie buns, split and toasted
4 tablespoons reduced-fat tartar sauce
3 medium tomatoes, sliced
Preheat oven to 400°. Pour egg substitute into a shallow bowl. In a separate shallow bowl, mix bread crumbs and Creole seasoning. Dip shrimp in egg substitute, then in crumb mixture, patting to help coating adhere. Bake in a greased 15x10x1-in. pan until shrimp turn pink, 7-9 minutes. Keep warm. Meanwhile, combine broccoli slaw, pineapple and green onions. In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and reserved pineapple liquid until smooth. Add to broccoli mixture; toss to coat. To serve, spread hoagie buns with tartar sauce. Divide tomato slices and shrimp among buns. Top with pineapple broccoli slaw.
Firehouse Chili
2 tablespoons canola oil
4 pounds ground beef
2 medium onions, chopped
1 medium green pepper, chopped
4 cans (16 ounces each) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
3 cans (28 ounces each) stewed tomatoes, cut up
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) beef broth
3 tablespoons chili powder
2 tablespoons ground coriander
2 tablespoons ground cumin
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon dried oregano
In a Dutch oven, heat canola oil over medium heat. Brown beef in batches, crumbling meat, until no longer pink; drain and set aside. Add onions and green pepper; cook until tender. Return meat to Dutch oven. Stir in remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until flavors are blended, about 1-1/2 hours.
Firehouse Jambalaya
1 whole chicken, (3 to 4 pounds), rinsed and patted dry
1/2 medium onion, plus 2 chopped medium onions
3 whole garlic cloves, plus 3 minced garlic cloves
1/4 cup coarse salt
2 (14-ounces each) whole peeled tomatoes
1 tablespoon ground allspice
1 tablespoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon hot sauce
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1 1/2 cups chopped celery
1 green bell pepper, ribs and seeds removed, chopped
1 red bell pepper, ribs and seeds removed, chopped
1 pound andouille sausage or kielbasa, sliced into 1/2-inch-thick pieces
2 cups long-grain white rice
1 pound medium shrimp, (about 30), peeled, deveined, and tails removed
In a large stockpot, combine chicken and enough cold water to just cover the chicken. Add 1/2 onion, 3 whole garlic cloves, and 2 tablespoons salt. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to medium, and cook for about 1 hour. Allow to cool. Remove chicken from pot; remove meat, discarding skin, and shred. Set aside. Strain broth, discarding solids. Set aside. In a large Dutch-oven, combine 3 cups of the chicken broth, tomatoes, allspice, thyme, basil, oregano, and hot sauce over medium heat. Bring to a simmer, breaking up the tomatoes with the back of a wooden spoon. Meanwhile, heat 3 tablespoons vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add celery, chopped onions, bell peppers, and minced garlic. Cook until softened, 5 to 7 minutes; add to Dutch-oven. In the same skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over high heat; add sausage, and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. Transfer to Dutch-oven. Add shredded chicken, rice, and remaining 2 tablespoons salt; simmer, covered, for 15 minutes. Add shrimp, and simmer, covered, until rice is tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand for a few minutes, and serve.
Chicken a la Fire Station
6 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
6 tablespoons butter, divided
1 envelope dry Italian-style salad dressing mix
1 small can condensed cream of chicken soup
1 cup sour cream
¼ cup sherry wine
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Grease a 7x11 inch baking dish. Pound the chicken breasts with a meat mallet until flattened. Place 1 tablespoon of butter on each breast, and sprinkle with Italian dressing mix. Roll up the breasts, secure them with toothpicks, and place in the baking dish. Whisk together the cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and sherry in a bowl until smooth, and pour over the chicken rolls. Bake in the preheated oven until the chicken is cooked through and tender and the sauce is bubbling, about 1 1/2 hours.
Firehouse Cheesesteaks
2 eight inch hoagie rolls sliced
2 tablespoons unsalted butter divided
½ green bell pepper sliced
½ onion sliced
4 button mushrooms sliced
16 ounces boneless ribeye steaks thinly sliced against the grain
salt and pepper to taste
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
4 slices white American cheese
Butter insides of hoagie rolls with 1 tablespoon of butter and toast. Set aside. In a saute pan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of butter. Once melted and bubbling, add bell pepper, onions, and mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until veggies are lightly browned and onions turn translucent. Remove from pan and set aside. Season sliced ribeye with salt and pepper. Add 1 tablespoon of butter to pan. Once melted and bubbling, add ribeye to skillet and cook for 2-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add Worchestershire sauce to skillet and stir to combine.
Reduce heat to low. Return veggies to pan and stir to combine. Split your steak mixture in half on either side of the pan. Lay two pieces of cheese onto each half and allow to melt, about 1 minute. Spoon cheesesteak mixture into your hoagie rolls. Serve immediately.
Firehouse Fizz Cocktail
2 ounces Bourbon
1 ounce lime-Fresno chile syrup (recipe included)
½ ounc lime juice
1 egg white
Club soda
Lime-Fresno chile syrup recipe: Mix 16 ounces of hot water and 16 ounces of sugar and stir until sugar dissolves into a syrup. Chop four Fresno chiles and add to syrup. Bring to a simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and add zest of two limes.
Add ice to a large mug. Add Bourbon, the lime-Fresno chile syrup, lime juice, and egg white to a cocktail shaker. Shake for 10 seconds. Add ice and shake for an additional 30 seconds. Pour into the mug until it is 3/4th full and then top with Club Soda and serve.