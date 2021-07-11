The Recipes
(and yes that really is my Navy picture you just clicked on to get here)
Peach Salad
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 shallot, thinly sliced
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 to 2 large ripe peaches, pitted and sliced into thin wedges
1/2 cup candied pecans
4 ounces smoked Gouda, crumbled into small pieces
5 ounces baby arugula
Add the oil, vinegar, honey and mustard to a jar with a lid. Add the shallot and season with salt and pepper. Close the jar and shake until combined. Then layer the peaches, pecans, Gouda and arugula in a large bowl. Pour the dressing over the top, then toss until everything is coated. Transfer to a serving bowl and serve immediately.
Adobo Grilled Chicken
1 tablespoon lemon pepper
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon onion powder or flakes
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes
1 tablespoon achiote powder
1/2 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon salt
6 boneless skinless chicken breasts
Nonstick cooking spray or oil
Combine all of the ingredients in a small glass jar with an airtight lid and shake to blend. Season chicken with the adobo seasoning. Heat a grill pan to medium heat and spray with nonstick cooking spray or drizzle with oil. Place the chicken on the grill pan and cook for 3 to 5 minutes on each side depending on the size of the breasts. This dish is also delicious when made on an outdoor grill.
Grilled Corn on Cob with Kimchi Mayo and Scallions
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons kimchi brine
1 tablespoon soy sauce
8 ears corn, shucked
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
8 scallions, finely chopped
Prepare a grill for medium-high heat. Combine the mayonnaise, sour cream, kimchi brine and soy sauce in a small bowl. Toss the corn with the oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the corn, turning occasionally, until cooked through and charred, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, spread with the kimchi mayo and sprinkle with the scallions.
Sticky Honey-Soy Chicken Wings
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup honey
Sesame seeds, for garnish
2 pounds chicken wings
1 cup low sodium soy sauce,
1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 lemon, juiced
Rinse chicken wings and pat dry. Remove tip and discard; separate each wing at the joint into 2 pieces. Place wings in a shallow dish and pour over the soy sauce, ginger, cilantro, garlic, and lemon juice. Toss well to coat; marinate, refrigerated, for 2 hours. Remove wings from marinade and pat dry; season with salt and pepper. In a large saute pan over medium-high heat, melt the butter in the olive oil. When the butter stops foaming, add the honey and chicken wings and fry until browned on each side, about 5 minutes. Continue cooking the wings, turning them over often to coat them as the glaze reduces. Cook until the wings are sticky and cooked through. Garnish with sesame seeds and serve.
Kim’s Country Crab Boil
I have to admit…I was inspired to find out how to make and serve a Crab Boil by the wonderful Kimberly Saathoff. She served this at a party I attended several years ago and I went on an immediate quest to learn how to do it. Thanks, Kim!
A few tablespoons Old Bay (or more, to taste – hello, this is Maryland!)
3 pounds new potatoes
Two 16-ounce packages cooked kielbasa sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces
8 ears fresh corn, shucked and cut into halves or thirds
4 pounds frozen crab legs
4 pounds fresh shrimp, shells on
Heat a large pot of water over medium-high heat indoors or outside. Add the seafood seasoning to taste and bring to a boil. Add the potatoes and sausage and cook until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 10 minutes. Add the corn and cook until cooked, about 5 more minutes. Add the crab and cook another 5 minutes. Add the shrimp and cook until they turn pink, another 3 or 4 minutes.
Chicken Summer Fajitas
Fajita Mix:
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Salad:
4 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for brushing the grill
6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
2 red bell peppers, quartered
2 yellow bell peppers, quartered
3 ears corn, silks and husks removed, halved crosswise
3 avocados, halved and pitted
1/2 lime, for squeezing
Cilantro Lime Dressing:
1/2 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
1 teaspoon lime zest plus 1/4 cup lime juice
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon chili flakes
1 head romaine lettuce, leaves separated
1 head butter lettuce, leaves separated
1 bunch fresh cilantro sprigs, whole
1 pint grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise
4 limes, halved crosswise
1 wheel cotija cheese, broken into large chunks
For the fajita mix: Mix the chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, sugar, salt, red pepper flakes and black pepper in a bowl. For the salad: Heat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat and brush with olive oil. Sprinkle a third of the fajita mix over one side of the chicken breasts. Place the chicken seasoned-side down on the grill and sprinkle another third of the fajita mix over the top of the chicken. Grill the chicken until cooked through, about 5 minutes per side; this will depend on the size of the breasts. Remove the chicken to a baking sheet to cool. While the chicken is cooling, add 2 tablespoons olive oil and the remaining fajita mix to a large mixing bowl and whisk together. Add the peppers and toss to coat. Place the peppers on the grill and cook, turning to get good grill marks, about 3 minutes per side. Remove to the baking sheet to cool.
Brush the corn with the last 2 tablespoons olive oil. Arrange the corn on the grill and cook, turning frequently, until cooked and brown, about 10 minutes total. Remove to a plate to cool.
Slice the chicken crosswise but keep the slices together. Slice the avocado crosswise, keeping the slices together like the chicken. Squeeze a bit of lime juice over top to prevent the slices from browning.
For the cilantro lime dressing: Add the olive oil, cilantro, lime zest and juice, salt and chili flakes to a mason jar and shake until emulsified.
For the assembly: Arrange the lettuce leaves on a large board or platter. Cluster the chicken breast slices, avocado slices and peppers among the leaves. Tuck in the corn cobs here and there and do the same with the sprigs of cilantro. It should look more free-form than composed. Add the tomatoes, limes halves and chunks of cheese in the same way. Drizzle a bit of dressing over the salad to give it a hint of flavor and serve the rest on the side.