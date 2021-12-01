Come on Ring Those Bells
Or “The Big Switches Switch”
By REBECA ARTHUR GOLDEN
Special Contributor, Allegany Magazine
I spent every Christmas in Cumberland from birth until after I was married and had my own children. Until then, I could never imagine Christmas anywhere but back home in Cumberland. When the kids were very young, we started up the tradition again of spending every Christmas in Cumberland and this continued until my mother was no longer there for us to visit.
One particular Christmas stands out to me from when I was very little and it’s possibly the first Christmas I can really remember. Starting sometime in November of that year, late at night I would hear bells that sounded to me like sleigh bells. I was convinced that Santa was checking up on me every night when I would wake up and hear these bells. I told my mother but she insisted Santa was very busy at the North Pole making all the toys with his elves. Still I would wake up in the middle of the night and there were the bells. I decided that I needed to be on top of my game because Santa was definitely checking up on me nightly! I wouldn’t even venture out of my bed for a drink of water for fear of upsetting Santa. Finally the big day came and I was so excited for the big reveal. As we came down the hall into the living room, the first thing we see are our stockings hanging from the mantle. My older brother and I had our “sides” which determined whose gifts were whose and that included the stockings.
There to my horror was my stocking bulging with a festively wrapped bunch of sticks commonly called switches which were used to spank kids! I was devastated and immediately burst into tears. My older brother howled with laughter! My mother, realizing her mistake, quickly tried to assure me that the “switches” were meant for my brother as a joke from our next door neighbors. Of course, brother Billy didn’t care because I think he pretty much had his doubts about Santa but I was a firm believer. It was traumatizing! To this day, I have no idea what else happened on the particular Christmas because I spent it in total shock.
Oddly enough, even after Christmas the bells continued to ring in the middle of the night until sometime in February a man named Mr. Valentine came to fix the furnace and the bells stopped. Hmmmmmm……..
One of the last Christmases we spent in Cumberland was very memorable. Of course we would attend my mother’s church for Christmas Eve service and she loved to show off her granddaughters. This particular year, the pastor asked a rhetorical question and not expecting an answer of course but my youngest, just three years old, answered him in a clear loud voice. My mother was thrilled! She couldn’t stop talking about it until the day she lost her memories to dementia. That same year we also went out to dinner with our close family friends a lot and one evening we went to a lovely restaurant downtown on the Cumberland Mall. We were a large group so they put us upstairs. At one point, my husband got a phone call and he jumped up to take the call away from the table. A minute or so later, the waitress came over to me to tell me that my husband had inadvertently run into the ladies room to take his call and did I want to go tell him. Poor Roger never lived that one down.
Since my mother’s been gone, we spend the holidays here in LA but I’d still like to plan a visit to Cumberland just as the decorations are starting to go up to get my Christmas spirit going. It will never be the same but I will always hold onto my wonderful memories of Christmas in Cumberland.
