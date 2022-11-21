You can catch Allegany Magazine's correspondent, Kimberli Rowley, on stage early next month when the Cumberland Theatre presents Elf:The Musical.
Here's what you need to know if you plan to attend the show!
December 1 – December 18, 2022
Elf the Musical
A title known the world over, Elf The Musical is a based on the cherished 2003 film of the same name. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. The Cumberland Theatre presents this magical family-friendly musical. Visit www.cumberlandtheatre.com for more details and tickets.