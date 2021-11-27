Decorated Interiors
Deck the Halls
And Learning the Christmas Trends for the Season Ahead
Hint: Time to get nostalgic!
In the months immediately following Christmas, the last thing one typically thinks about is Christmas. Unless you are in retail, in which case you begin selecting and ordering holiday merchandise for the upcoming Christmas season as soon as possible to snag the best products. Looking through catalogs, meeting with reps, or if you’re lucky enough, viewing merchandise at accessory markets, makes selecting holiday decorations and gift items one of my favorite parts of operating the retail portion of my business.
I am always a proponent of decorating for the holidays based on personal taste, with cherished heirlooms, specific color palettes, and whatever makes you happy, but I also enjoy adding trendy elements and new decor to change things up. This year's holiday decorating trends focus on nostalgia in a few different themes -- soft pastel mercury glass items with beautiful beaded, painted, and sparkly accents, which adorn ornaments, garland, trays and more. I love the idea of bringing in the soft pastels as a twist on the traditional colors of Christmas. I think these items can be used in a variety of ways, like as a really beautiful feature to a special tree, displayed in a glass bowl, or as a way to display or accent other decorations. The great thing about pastels is that they can be paired with traditional green or flocked Christmas trees, but also with metallic gold or silver trees to elevate the glam factor, so the options to dress them up or down are endless.
The second way vintage will be shown this season is through items that remind you of your grandparents’ Christmas decor. For example, does anyone remember the sweet little flocked reindeer figures, usually adorned with a velvet bow around their neck, displayed on a table or as an ornament? I’m excited to say they’re back in the same whimsical way. I also love how the ceramic Christmas trees with colored lights are making a return in a big way. The styles of the ceramic trees this season are returning with the same classic feel, but in different sizes, battery options, and even as night lights in classic colorways. Vintage Santa cut outs will greet guests and Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick will appear on ornaments that present an old school feel. This trend definitely reminds me of the holidays spent with my grandparents as a child and brings back so many wonderful memories.
The third trend, and one of my personal favorites is a nostalgic baking theme. I am a lover of all things sweet and have many fond memories of baking at the holidays. It’s one of my favorite ways to prepare for and celebrate the holidays so it was exciting to see this love of baking wrapped up into unexpected colorways in gingerbread house ornaments, glass peppermint candy and baking utensil ornaments, cookie stands, and pre-lit gingerbread houses with piped icing! Uniquely colored greens, pinks, teals, blues, and more create a playful holiday mood within this theme.
Some additional holiday decorating trends to look for:
- Layers upon layers of white to imitate freshly fallen snow. White items in soft, textured and tonal variations paired with decor with a difference in scale is a great way to achieve this classy, layered look. A white fur blanket thrown over a cream colored chair with a silver and white beaded accent pillow is one idea.
- Tree base coverings are rising in popularity again with woven collared options and unique fabric combinations to provide multiple skirt styles to blend everything from the star to the base of the tree.
- Find yourself a great Charlie Brown tree to make more room for ornaments, garlands, clips and more. The sparse branches and asymmetrical look provide more opportunities to display decor and create a minimalistic, modern feel.
- Farmhouse whites, mid-century modern blacks and greys, and neutral decor aren’t going anywhere this year, which means neutral Christmas decorations are decidedly in. The best Christmas decor is the kind that matches your existing color scheme without seeming overly fussy. You don’t have to go all out in red and green if that’s not your normal year-round aesthetic: white, black, navy, natural wood tones, and other neutrals can all look just as festive as more traditional Christmas colors.
- Nature inspired Christmas decor is also going to be popular and can be achieved at a relatively low cost. Cut pine branches in a vase or layered on a console to accent a bowl of ornaments, stripped branches in a vase with hanging vintage ornaments, pinecones in an apothecary jar; these are all ways to create a beautiful, yet simple holiday feel. And just think of the amazing pine smell that comes with them.
- Look for unique ways of displaying traditional favorites like hanging a wreath horizontally over a dining table for a different perspective or attaching ornaments on varying lengths of ribbon over a mantle for a new kind of “tree.”
As always, the holidays are about memories, new traditions, and what makes you feel warm and fuzzy. Enjoy the season with friends and family and best wishes for a new year!