Thousands of Memorials
Did you know there are more than one thousand official and non-official Memorials to September 11 across the nation and the entire world? The photos in this article showcases a few of those -- from Lansing, Michigan to Niagara Falls.
And each one of those one thousand – sculpted, designed, and artistically visual – contains at least one piece of steel from either the World Trade Centers or the Pentagon.
There are currently more monuments erected in memory of September 11, 2001 than any other single event in world history.