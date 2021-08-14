Explore More
Looking to learn more about the past in Allegany County? Allegany Magazine recommends exploring some of our first rate museums. From the grand to the intimate, most of our museums are free or only ask for a nominal donation to enter. And so much impressive history awaits. Take a tour of your past today….you’ll be so glad you did.
Allegany Museum
Allegany Museum is located at 3 Pershing St, Cumberland MD. It covers two floors of a fully restored neo-classical revival building built in the 1930s. The Museum serves the Allegany area, which is part of the Appalachia region. The Allegany area includes Allegany and Garrett Counties in Maryland, Mineral County in West Virginia, and Bedford and Somerset Counties in Pennsylvania. The museum curates, exhibits, and communicates “our geographic, cultural, and commercial heritage.”
The Brooke Whiting House of Art
Brooke Whiting amassed his collection of art from world traveling, worldwide associations with prestigious antique dealers and auction houses, and through inheritance from his sister Anne Whiting, his life partner Wesley Griswold, and his parents Brooke and Ruth Whiting. Located at 632 Washington St. in Cumberland. .
Canal Place
Canal Place – at 13 Canal Street in Cumberland -- is a 58.1-acre state park located in Cumberland, Maryland at the western terminus of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal.
https://passagesofthepotomac.org/
Cumberland Railroad Museum
Found at 17 Howard St unit c, in Cumberland, the Western Maryland Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society is a non-profit organization chartered in 1977 to promote the appreciation of rail transportation and its heritage. Members are especially interested in the history of railroads and rail transit lines that have existed in Western Maryland and adjacent parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Frostburg Museum
Inside 50 E Main St, Frostburg, in the former St. Michael School buildings on Main Street, this museum provides exhibits related to the founding of Frostburg, the history of the city, and the way of life of citizens from years past. The museum also contains a research library available for historical and genealogical purposes, which is open to the public.
George Washington's Headquarters
The Headquarters of George Washington is a historic site located at 38 Greene Street in the historic downtown district of Cumberland, Maryland in central Allegany County. Stop by and see the cabin at 38 Greene St, Cumberland.
https://www.mdmountainside.com/george-washingtons-headquarters
Gilchrist Gallery
At 104 Washington St, Cumberland,the Gilchrist is a charming early 19th-century Federal mansion with six renovated galleries, an art library and landscaped gardens is the setting for a rotating schedule of art exhibits from various media and theme-oriented presentations. The museum also emphasizes local and state history and culture. In addition, art lectures and classes are offered to the general public.
The Gordon Roberts House
Located at 218 Washington Street, this historic house museum offers period rooms display that showcase all aspects of home life - furnishings, clothing, textiles, art, toys, and more. Listen to period music and sip a cup of tea served by a costumed docent. Open Wednesday through Saturday with guided tours on the hour, 10 am -4 pm.
Phone: (301) 777-8678
The Irvin Allen/Michael Cresap Museum
Located at 19015 Opessa St in Oldtown, this wonderful stone house was built in 1764 by Captain Michael Cresap, the first white male born in Allegany County, and the son of Colonel Thomas Cresap.
http://www.michaelcresapmuseum.org/
Mount Savage Museum
At 12911 Old Row Rd, Mt Savage in historic Mount Savage, this museum proudly boasts artifacts and heritage from the city where the first domestic iron rail was manufactured.
http://www.mountsavagehistoricalsociety.org/
Thrasher Carriage Museum
At 19 Depot St, Frostburg, the Thrasher Carriage collection is a rare and extensive collection of horse-drawn vehicles dating to the late 1800s and early 1900s. The collection is unsurpassed in its breadth and depth and includes everything from milkman carts to luxurious sleighs used by the Vanderbilt family, funeral hearses, and President Teddy Roosevelt’s inauguration coach. Interpretive displays share fascinating details of these remarkable vehicles. Accessories such as hitches, saddles, bearskin lap robes, charcoal foot warmers, lanterns, and more offer a glimpse into America’s transportation lifestyle before the advent of the automobile.
https://alleganymuseum.org/thrasher-carriage-collection/
Westernport Heritage Society
The museum at 117 Maryland Ave in Westernport recounts the community's industrial history and showcases a collection of railroad artifacts. The Westernport Heritage Society Museum was founded in 1996 when the local Western Maryland Railroad Station was acquired by the Town of Westernport for use as a museum. Initially, a collection of railroad artifacts was gathered and cataloged for use by its members. Eventually it became evident other memorabilia needed preserved from the era of the Industrial Revolution, which was the historical backdrop for the community.
Phone: (301) 359-0388
Western Maryland Scenic Railroad
The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad is a heritage railroad based in Cumberland, Maryland that operates passenger excursion trains and occasional freights using both steam and diesel locomotives over ex-Western Maryland Railway tracks between Cumberland and Frostburg. Located at 13 Canal St. in Cumberland.