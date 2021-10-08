Faye’s Shortbread Crust
I actually had my own recipe for handmade and homemade pie crust. And I had used it for years. And then Faye Riggs (yes, the late mother to the managing editor of this very magazine) shared her recipe with me for her very own shortbread pie crust. And I thought in her memory, I would pull that recipe card out and share it with all of you. I don’t think she would mind. The really nice thing about this crust is – if you have any left over after making your pie, you can spread butter and cinnamon on the leftover dough, roll them into tubes and bake them for 10 minutes at 350 and you have the best shortbread pinwheels to have with piping hot coffee.
2 sticks salted butter, softened
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup confectioner’s sugar
Directions: Preheat oven to 350. Mix butter, flour, and confectioner’s sugar. Press into the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking pan, a pie plate, tart pan, or other baking pan. Bake for approximately 12-15 minutes, or until lightly golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to completely before filling.