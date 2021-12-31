Want to be the Next Big Lottery Winner?
Five things more likely to happen to you than winning the lottery – and all five have already been done by people from here at home!
According to Lottery USA, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. So…what are things more likely to happen to you while you wait to hear your winning lottery numbers announced? Here are five things Allegany Magazine researched that are more likely to happen to you in your lifetime instead of a Lonaconing January repeat! And all five have already been done by people who call this area home.
1. Writing a New York Times Best Seller
If you’re already a published author, this is actually stupid easy — it’s about a 1 in 220 chance you’ll end up on the best-seller list. If you have never published a single solitary word and don’t know your adverbs from your conjunctions, forget about it. However, that said, folks who have called Allegany Magazine have appeared on this literary list (as well as the best seller list on Amazon!) so don’t count it out.
2. Becoming an Astronaut
Since the shuttering of the U.S. space program, being an astronaut means a lot less time in outer space and a lot more time behind a desk doing complicated math problems. Either way, for that privilege you’re facing odds of about 1 in 12.1 million. But again, Allegany County can also boast an astronaut – ever hear of Richard Arnold?
3. Winning an Olympic Gold Medal
You have about a 1 in 662,000 chance of taking home Olympic gold in your life — but again, someone with a connection to Allegany County can claim this – many times over thanks to a man named Mr.,. Phelps – and his Western Maryland parents -- hey, they were from the Coney area too come to think of it!
4. Becoming a “movie star”
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average hourly pay for actors is $32.89. You’re better off buying a ticket to Los Angeles than spending the national average of just over $200 on lottery tickets a year. However, that said, three people from Cumberland have starred and/or star in films and in television. And even a few more who live here are producers, directors, and screenwriters. Are you ready for your close-up?
5. Winning an Oscar
You have about a 1 in 11,500 chance of winning an Academy Award — though keep in mind that figure includes a bunch of technical categories that most viewers use as bathroom breaks during the broadcast. But someone from Cumberland came very close with a nomination! Ain’t that right, Mr. Macy?