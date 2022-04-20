Feeling Burn Out:
How You Can Spot It and What to Do About It!
“Burnout” is an actual diagnosable condition resulting from the stressors at a workplace. Its new definition relates to chronic workplace stress that isn’t successfully managed. Because this condition results from stress, it can lead to other mental health conditions if it stays unmanaged. Health workers in general experience this condition more than people from any other field, but nurses especially face high rates. One-third of all nurses report emotional exhaustion that qualifies as “high burnout.”
Allegany Magazine would like to offer these tips for “managing” burnout, as recommended by and compiled from the Center for Disease Control, Johns Hopkins, and the Journal of American Medicine.
- Exercise
- Eat Well
- Spend Time with Family and Friends
- Establish a Support System With Your Peers
- Identify Areas You Can Control
- Switch Your Focus
- Meditate
- Adjust Your Schedule
- Make “You” Time
- Set Limits and Say No
- Practice Deep and Belly Breathing
- Seek Help