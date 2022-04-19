Help is available
If you or someone you love is experiencing episodes of domestic violence, there is help and assistance. Allegany Magazine recommends the following resources:
Family Crisis Resources Center
Cumberland, Maryland
(301) 759-9244
Family Crisis Resource Center
Frostburg, Maryland
(301) 689-6890
Family Crisis Center
Romney, WV
(304) 822-8268
Jane’s Place, Inc. Allegany County Child Advocacy Center
Cumberland, Maryland
(301) 722-0016
Dove Center
Oakland, Maryland
(301) 334-9000
Your Safe Haven
Bedford, Pennsylvania
(814) 623-7664
The National Domestic Violence Hotline
(800) 799-7233
Emergencies: Call 911