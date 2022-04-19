Women Helping Women

Help is available

If you or someone you love is experiencing episodes of domestic violence, there is help and assistance. Allegany Magazine recommends the following resources:

Family Crisis Resources Center

Cumberland, Maryland

(301) 759-9244

Family Crisis Resource Center

Frostburg, Maryland

(301) 689-6890

Family Crisis Center

Romney, WV

(304) 822-8268

Jane’s Place, Inc. Allegany County Child Advocacy Center

Cumberland, Maryland

(301) 722-0016

Dove Center

Oakland, Maryland

(301) 334-9000

Your Safe Haven

Bedford, Pennsylvania

(814) 623-7664

The National Domestic Violence Hotline

(800) 799-7233

Emergencies: Call 911

