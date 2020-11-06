It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like…
Allegany Magazine releases 14th annual holiday edition early in 2020
It may be rushing things, but Allegany Magazine is ready for the holiday season.
Getting an early start on the winter celebrations, the 14th annual keepsake edition of Allegany Magazine will be released in November this year.
“We’re already decked out for the holiday season. How does that old song go ‘we need a little Christmas…right this very minute?” said Shane Riggs, managing editor of the monthly and sister publication of the Times-News.
Riggs explained that the December 2020 issue will feature the magazine’s annual 20 Most Fascinating People for 2020 and the January 2021 is slated to be a special commemorative edition marking the magazine’s 15th anniversary.
“And so if we were going to celebrate the holidays with our readers and bring them our keepsake treasury, it had to be now,” Riggs said. “We actually look forward to bringing this edition to you and celebrating the holidays with you here at home every year.”
The November 2020 issue of Allegany Magazine is one exclusively devoted to celebrating the holidays in Western Maryland. It also contains more photos and more stories submitted mostly by readers than any other holiday edition the magazine has ever published.
“We asked our readers to send in their holiday and winter photos – pictures that captured what the season means to all of them,” said Riggs. “And once again, we had an embarrassment of riches. It is safe to say folks in our area really like the holidays. We ended up with 26 wonderful stories and more than 200 photos.”
One of those submitted photos was also chosen for the cover. The cover features sisters Madison Wigger and Brynnan Wigger of Cumberland in a photo submitted by their mother, Nikki Wigger and taken by photographer Karen Morgan. This cover is the second time a photograph by Morgan has been selected for the Allegany Magazine Holiday edition.
Riggs said the holiday editions of Allegany Magazine are meant to be timeless and to be editions that readers can take out with their holiday décor every year and read over and over again.
“It’s meant to be part or every winter and holiday season,” he said. “When I was growing up, my grandmother used to always get this magazine sized book called Ideals. She loved their holiday edition. When we were putting the holiday issue together, we were influenced by that. We wanted an edition readers could put on their coffee tables with other holiday decorations and refer to in years to come. The stories are ones that can be read aloud by the fire over and over, year after year. And the pictures that are in this issue will make people from our area proud to call our mountains home for the holidays.”
Allegany Magazine is available by subscription. Single copy sales are also sold at more than 50 retail locations throughout Allegany, Garrett, Bedford and Mineral Counties.