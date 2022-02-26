It's a Date Calendar Spotlight: Speaker Series features Henry Louis Gates Feb 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Henry Louis Gates in Frederick The Weinberg Center in Frederick, Maryland presents Henry Louis Gates as part of their Speaker Series. March 24, 2022. 7:30 p.m. For details visit:https://weinbergcenter.org/frederick-speaker-series/ React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Henry Louis Gates Speaker Series Frederick Maryland Spotlight Weinberg Center Calendar Trending Video Allegany Magazine is a monthly glossy award winning lifestyles magazine covering the good life in Mountain Maryland and the people who live it. A Publication of The Cumberland Times-News SUBSCRIBE | CONTACT US