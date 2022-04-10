Just for the Health of It
Natural Healing Foods
Here are some reported or widely held believed foods that help provide relief and in some cases purported cures for the ailments listed. As always check with your doctor before adding any natural supplements or foods to your regular diet.
Acne/Pimples: Cucumber Juice (apply on face), Lime, Lemon
Arthritis: Apple, Banana, Mango, Cucumber, Garlic
Asthma: Garlic
Cancer: Carrot, Garlic, Lime, Lemon. Flaxseeds
Cholera: Bitter Gourd (Karela), Coconut water, Cucumber, Onions
Cold and Cough: Garlic, Ginger, Lime, and Lemon
Constipation: Almonds, Cabbage, Carrot, Cucumber, Lime, Lettuce, Banana
Heart Disease: Cabbage, Carrot, Honey, Apple, Asparagus, Oranges, Grapes, Grapefruit
Hemorrhoids: Figs, Onions, Radish, Lime
High Blood Pressure: Apple, Banana, Garlic, Lime, lemon, oats, Onions,
High Cholesterol: Apple, Garlic, Grapefruit, Lime, Lemon, Oats, Sunflower seeds
Impotency: Almonds, Black gram (Urad Dal)
Kidney Stones: Apple, Cranberry, Tomatoes
Peptic Ulcer: Lime
Prostate Health: Broccoli, Green Tea, Pomegranate, Turmeric