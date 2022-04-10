Natural Healthy Foods

Just for the Health of It

Natural Healing Foods

Here are some reported or widely held believed foods that help provide relief and in some cases purported cures for the ailments listed. As always check with your doctor before adding any natural supplements or foods to your regular diet.

Acne/Pimples: Cucumber Juice (apply on face), Lime, Lemon

Arthritis: Apple, Banana, Mango, Cucumber, Garlic

Asthma: Garlic

Cancer: Carrot, Garlic, Lime, Lemon. Flaxseeds

Cholera: Bitter Gourd (Karela), Coconut water, Cucumber, Onions

Cold and Cough: Garlic, Ginger, Lime, and Lemon

Constipation: Almonds, Cabbage, Carrot, Cucumber, Lime, Lettuce, Banana

Heart Disease: Cabbage, Carrot, Honey, Apple, Asparagus, Oranges, Grapes, Grapefruit

Hemorrhoids: Figs, Onions, Radish, Lime

High Blood Pressure: Apple, Banana, Garlic, Lime, lemon, oats, Onions,

High Cholesterol: Apple, Garlic, Grapefruit, Lime, Lemon, Oats, Sunflower seeds

Impotency: Almonds, Black gram (Urad Dal)

Kidney Stones: Apple, Cranberry, Tomatoes

Peptic Ulcer: Lime

Prostate Health:  Broccoli, Green Tea, Pomegranate, Turmeric

