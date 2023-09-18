Over the years of working with teens, I have come up with a few handy tips to keep in mind when attending your own photo session – whether it’s for a lifestyles magazine, a high school yearbook, or your own personal portrait you’d like that best represents you.
When it comes to selecting outfits for a photo session, there are a few key factors to consider. First and foremost, choose something that makes you feel comfortable and confident. After all, your comfort will shine through in the photographs. Next, opt for clothing that truly represents your unique personality and style. This is your chance to showcase who you are through your fashion choices. Don't be afraid to add layers to your outfits, such as hats, scarves, or jackets, as they can add depth and visual interest to your look. To make a statement, be bold and incorporate pops of color into your ensemble. Color can bring vibrancy and energy to your photos. Additionally, experiment with textures like fringes or different fabric materials to add visual and tactile appeal. And let's not forget about accessories! Jewelry can be the perfect finishing touch to elevate your outfits. Lastly, I always encourage my clients to bring at least one outfit that takes them out of their comfort zone. It's an opportunity to shake things up a little and have some fun, resulting in unique and memorable photographs.
Karen Morgan is the owner of her own creative photography business called Karen Morgan Photography. In 2021, she branched out and opened KMP – which specializes in fashion shoots and exposing young women and men to the world of fashion photography and modeling – assisting local teens in building portfolios of work for potential work in the fashion industry. Some of her most recent work with KMP is featured in our September 2023. Karen Morgan joined Allegany Magazine in 2016 as a photo correspondent and since then has been responsible for 27 covers (five of which are shown here)- the most cover photos of any photographer in our 18 year history.