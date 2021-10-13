Click here to learn how you can help!
Saturday, October 16, 2021
9 a.m. Allegany College of Maryland
Main Campus, Cumberland
Jen Thomas just doesn’t talk the talk. She walks the walk. Literally.
Jen is one of ten team leaders participating in the return of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event – organized in part by the American Cancer Society.
The fundraiser was – like most events last year – on hiatus in 2020 but will be back later this month. From large-scale traditional walks to unique local experiences and celebrations, the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has united communities, companies, and individuals across the country in the fight to end breast cancer for more than two decades. Funds raised through the Making Strides movement allow the American Cancer Society to serve breast cancer patients and their families where and when they need us most – even during a global pandemic.
Volunteer
As a Making Strides Against Breast Cancer volunteer, you get to participate in an exciting community event to raise awareness and funds to end breast cancer. You can choose to volunteer for the day of the event, or you may be able to use your skills to help plan the event. You can develop your skills by helping to plan the event or be a participant and lead a team, all the while growing rewarding friendships and helping your community.
Lead a team
You can even lead a team in the fundraiser once you log in and sign up to participate in the event. You can choose your team name and then hit the ground running (or walking) and immediately get to work raising funds and awareness. As of press time, there were ten teams in Allegany County: Avon’s Pink Brigade (Luretta Gomer), CareFirst Cumberland (Mary Beth Riley), Fighting with Faith (Ovella Fisher-Nock), Kristen’s Krew (Sue Rudd), Mama Kay’s Survivors (Kay Cochrane), Pink Hope in High Heels (Jen Slater-Thomas), Pink Ladies (Maureen Dye), Schwab Family Cancer Center. Sparks of Hope 2027 (Danny Benson), and Sues Crew (Kristen Ingram).
Donate
Help fund the future by making a donation to a team leader or a team member participating in the walk. Every dollar fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against breast cancer.
Learn more
Apart from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer type in women. In fact,
In 2021: 281,500 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed and 49,290 new cases of carcinoma in situ (CIS) will be diagnosed in women (CIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer).
If you or someone you love is concerned about developing breast cancer, have been recently diagnosed, are going through treatment, or are trying to stay well after treatment, or just for more information about the Making Strides for Breast Cancer Fundraiser Event, call 800-227-2345 or contact the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Western Maryland coordinator, Jen Barron at Jen.barron@cancer.org.
Photos from the 2019 Making Strides for Breast Cancer event by Ken Nolan/Courtesy of the Cumberland Times-News, a sister publication to Allegany Magazine.