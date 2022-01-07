Meet Chris. Kaylee. Ellie Mae. Annabelle.
Why Mountain Maryland Search and Rescue is a real family affair
It is not at all uncommon or unusual for fathers and their daughters to have a special connection – a bond that links them from cradle to grave. Songs have been written about it, traditions at weddings are observed because of it. From “Daddy’s Little Girl” to Daddy-Daughter dates. The imagery conjures everything from the father waiting on the front porch near curfew with a rifle in his hand to interrogate his child’s suitor and reason for being tardy to the sappiest of Hallmark commercials with the elder father in a nursing home preparing for a family visit.
And so with these pop cultures in mind, that familial bond between a young lady and her father is not only acceptable but an encouraged practice. And it’s one that just makes sense – common and otherwise.
As a result, fathers and their daughters have hobbies and activities that only they enjoy – sometimes to the chagrin of bemuse of people around them. Fathers will sit for hours and play with Barbies, or allow his toddler daughter to apply makeup to his faith and polish to his nails. He will attend every little league game and soccer match and watch his daughter’s pony tail and self-confidence grow. Daughters and their fathers can grow to become the best of friends – attending concerts and movies and special events together.
And yes, because of where we are located here in wooded Appalachia, it’s not uncommon for fathers and daughters to hunt together – to take to the woods in the early morning with specialized equipment and traverse long hours in dark wet fields until they have located what their journey sent them into the forest to find.
Take Frostburg police officer Christopher Mullaney and his 22-year old daughter, Kaylee Mullaney, for instance. The two of them have been hunting together regularly for years. In fact, just a couple of years ago, the team turned it into a nonprofit. But it’s not deer or turkeys or even rabbits this father-daughter duo hunts. Oh no. They hunt humans.
Now before you start thinking of scenes from Squid Game or West World, this is the part of the article where we quickly note what sorts of humans they hunt. Missing humans.
A little over two years ago – just before the pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns and quarantines that followed – the Mullaneys formed Mountain Maryland Search and Rescue – a unique unit of volunteers and their canine counterparts who search wooded areas and other terrain here in Allegany County – and beyond when called – for missing or lost people. The idea came from a conversation the two had just four years ago.
“My Dad and I have always been close and dogs have always been something we bonded over,” says Kaylee. “I remember I asked when Dad had a canine unit if I could tag along because I basically wanted to hang out with the dog. And I think it evolved from that.”
“You might say this came out of that Daughter-Dad time,” says Chris, who also previously worked for a police officer for the City of Cumberland. “When I worked with Cumberland, I had a dual purpose dog with me. I’m the guy you would see going into the schools to give demonstrations. My dog was a bloodhound named Hunter and Hunter taught me a lot of searching and rescuing – just because he’s a breed made for it.”
When Chris moved to Frostburg to continue his law enforcement career, he said the time he started was “for some reason a bad month for missing people” At the time the closest trained search and rescue animals were located in Frederick.
“So at the time, I thought, what would happen if we had search dogs in Allegany County? What would happen if we had a unit here that the local police departments and the county and the state could call when they needed to bring some dogs or human trackers out searching?”
He then talked to Kaylee about the need for a unit in the area and she suggested that together the two establish one. With his police training and her love for training and rescuing animals, it could be a great partnership, afterall. And then the family adopted Ellie Mae and her sister, Annabelle, two female bloodhounds from the same litter. Chris claimed one dog and Kaylee took the other. And Chris made it known to his police department that he and his daughter were available for human search and rescue missions, accompanied of course by Ellie Mae and Annabelle.
“And that was going so well and we were actually getting a lot of calls that year that we decided to make it an official organization and get other people involved,” said Chris. “We got certified from the Maryland Search and Rescue Task Force and then we were off and running. Literally. Because when we got out on a call, we are sometimes literally running for hours.”
“Dad and I liked really liked the idea and we liked the challenge that came with it,” says Kaylee. “There’s also a real bond that exists between a dog and its owner. Dogs can sense your mood change in the tone of your voice, in your body language. And that has always fascinated me too.”
Today, Mountain Maryland Search and Rescue is completely self-funded. It relies on donations and fundraising events and other public support. It is made up completely of volunteers – some with dogs of their own and some who just want to be part of the ground search team.
“No one pays us. I think people are surprised when we all show up and they find out we are all volunteer and there is no charge for our serves,” says Chris.
The group has been known to answer calls at 1 a.m. and continue a search for a missing person in our area for up to 10 hours at a time.
“We had a call to go into Morgantown not too long ago and we got that call at 10:30 in the morning and we were on that call – constantly mobbing – until six that night. We have been known to show up with a bunch of dogs and everyone is wearing headlamps”
“We get calls that can range from a few minutes or an hour of our time to five and six hours of constant searching,” Kaylee -- a full time EMT and medical transport with Allegany County – says.
Mountain Maryland Search and Rescue includes 17 dogs, seven certified handlers and 25 members of the organization. The members of MMSR include other police officers, EMTs, paramedics, and even the lay person who just wants to be part of the ground team that travels by foot with the group on calls.
“Our team members go into the woods and go out and look for themselves too. I would trust any of them at this point to go when called out on a search. All the dogs were use are owned by their families. Most of the dogs are trained then specifically for search and rescue,” says Chris.
But is there really a need for such a unit? How often are they actually utilized?
“You would be surprised,” says Chris. “We get put on standby with a lot of the local law enforcement agencies. They will give us a call and tell us to stand by because we might be needed and we start making calls and rounding up who we can. Think about it this way -- we have an aging population – Alzheimer’s and dementia patients – and a lot of woods. We also live in an area where fifty feet from where you have been walking, your cell service might get dropped. So even if Mom or Dad or a hiker does have a cell phone, if they are in an area where they aren’t getting a signal, it won’t do any good. We normally get calls not only from law enforcement agencies but from family members themselves because Mom or Dad has wondered off and away from the house.”
“My whole life and career has been responding to emergencies it seems like,” Kaylee says with a slight laugh. “A lot of what we do is hurry up and wait. But I love helping people and Dad is obviously the same way. It’s just this want we have to do something else and to help.”
The occasional call will also include a person believed to be in harm’s way, however. There have also been calls about missing children and calls for hikers or even bikers who have strayed off the marked paths and trails.
“There are actually a lot of departments that don’t have trained dogs,” says Kaylee. “Sometimes units here would have to wait two or three hours to get a search dog here. Two to three hours is a very long time to wait when you are talking about a two or three year old who is lost or a person with dementia that has wandered off. That’s too long to wait.”
For that reason, Chris says he and Mountain Maryland Rescue are constantly continuing their education. The team recently conducted an intense training exercise near Rawlings where an emergency scenario involving a missing person was acted out for the team. The team had to respond as if the call were real. MMSR trains somewhere in the area at least once a week to keep themselves and the dogs sharp.
“We really want to one day become the one stop shop for all things search and rescue related,” said Chris. He then follows that up with a comical dark tale of how one goes about buying human remains from different laboratory companies in order to train the dogs to recover body parts.
Chris says the group has had more happy finales than sad. With the assistance of the dogs that are trained to track and hunt, MMSR has had quite a few successful missions under its belt.
“I got to tell you, the euphoria of a find is huge,” he says. “And we can cover all types of terrain. And we can run and track for hours, day or night. The dogs are usually rewarded with some kind of party when it’s over because for them, the hunt is one big fun game. The dogs and their handlers are just as excited when we have found what we set off to find.”
And MMSR has plans to grow. They have already been training cadaver dogs (hence the need for body parts) and they have a goal to add horses to the unit.
“And we couldn’t have come this far without the support of this community,” says Chris. “Not just from the law police, fire and EMT units but from the general public. Everyone has been phenomenal. This community has been extremely supportive.”
“I would agree with that 100 percent,” adds Kaylee. “We have had amazing support from everyone in the community. The police and fire agencies here have been great. And I hope we get to this in this community for a very long time. As long as there is a need, we’ll be there.”