"As soon as I read my first Nancy Drew mystery when I was a young girl growing up on Fairview Avenue in Cumberland, I was hooked.
I read every book by Carolyn Keene, then Agatha Christie, then Arthur Conan Doyle, and many, many others. I thought then, as I do now, that writing mysteries to thrill and entertain would be a wonderful career. But life interrupts: college, marriage, motherhood, then a career in insurance that would pay the bills.
As an adult, I would take writing courses at the community college whenever they were offered. As soon as I heard about the Maryland Writers Association establishing a chapter in Cumberland, I joined. There are so many talented writers in this area, and being a member of this group has helped me develop my writing skills. I don’t want to write the Great American Novel; I just want to write stories to thrill and entertain.
Maggie’s Last Walk is my only venture into non-fiction. I mainly write short stories and currently have three nail-biting stories ready to go. I am thrilled that my true story about a tragedy in my family will be published in Allegany Magazine."
-- Doris Brady