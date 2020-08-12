Elizabeth Marchbank, a Mountain Ridge High School junior, plays soccer team and runs track, both indoor and outdoor. Her awards include Rookie of the Year, Coach’s Award, Minds in Motion Scholar Athlete, Honor Roll, and the Voice of Democracy essay finalist. She is a second-year member of the yearbook staff as well as the National Honor Society. She volunteered for the Summer Lunch Box Program, at the animal shelter, and at her church as a teacher. Her hobbies include playing piano and running. She is a graduate of the Leadership Allegany Rising program.