Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 3:43 pm
Serving Western Maryland and thePotomac Highlands of West Virginia
Heather Lancaster is an interior designer with experience in high end residential, commercial and model home design. She graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 2009 and is currently the owner of Spectrum Design in Frostburg.
