Meet the Author: Heather Lancaster Apr 24, 2021 1 hr ago Heather Lancaster is an interior designer with experience in high end residential, commercial and model home design. She graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 2009 and is currently the owner of Spectrum Design in Frostburg. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Heather Lancaster Architecture Model Home Design Author Art Institute Of Pittsburgh Interior Designer Experience Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars