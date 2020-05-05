Rain. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: May 5, 2020 @ 5:01 pm
Serving Western Maryland and thePotomac Highlands of West Virginia
Heather Lancaster is an interior designer with experience in high end residential, commercial and model home design. She graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 2009 and is currently the owner of Spectrum Design in Frostburg.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.