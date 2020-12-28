Jeff Keister December

 A photographer from Romney, West Virginia, Jeff Keister got his photographic beginnings with just a small disposable camera when he was ten years old.

“From the beginning, the ability to look through a small sight glass and make what I saw, my photo, make it my own little canvas, which only I could paint on, struck me as magical,” he says. “The visual creativity and artistry in my photography is born from a passion to be different. To be Unique.”

For that reason, Jeff named his own photography business Unique Photography by Jeff Keister. “When normal photos just won't do,” he says.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video