Jenna Green is the editor of the Mountain Ridge Meridian yearbook, co-captain of the volleyball team as well as the indoor and outdoor track teams, and was Captain of the Diamonds Dance Team. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and a participant in the Leadership Allegany! Rising program. She was a winner of the Cumberland Rotary Club speech contest and was runner-up at the regional level. Jenna volunteers her time at the Frostburg Storybook Holiday and other various community events. She plans to attend Frostburg State University and was recently awarded an FSU Distinction Scholarship for academic excellence.