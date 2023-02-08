Kimberli Rowley is an actor, director, choreographer, producer, writer and part-time mixologist from Cumberland, Maryland. She is the Artistic Director at the Cumberland Theatre, Western Maryland's only regional professional theatre. She is passionate about all forms of art, wine, spirits and food - in that order.
You can catch Kim on stage starting tomorrow night at the Cumberland Theatre's production of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express. Kim also directs this "whodunnit" featuring an all-star gifted cast. Wine and chocolates may or may not be available.