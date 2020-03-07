William Hand is a chef with 30 years of experience in culinary arts. The author, coauthor or contributor to more than five cookbooks, Bill has previously worked for restaurants in California, Hawaii and Ohio. He has been the lab coordinator at Allegany College of Maryland's Culinaire Cafe in Cumberland for nearly 15 years. He has been a food writer and critic for newspapers and magazines for the last 19 years. His first "What's Cooking" column appeared in Allegany Magazine in our debut issue, February 2006