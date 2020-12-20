Allegany Magazine Culinary Contributor William Hand is the author of Hand in the Kitchen, a 350 page hard cover and soft cover book that celebrates 20 years of his experience as a food writer and features some of his most popular columns and culinary questions over the past two decades. From Hawaii to the Heartland, from sharing a beer with Sheryl Crow (that may have inspired a hit song) to making burgers for the Material Girl to a career change in Cumberland. It’s part autobiography, part cookbook, part celebrity tell-all and full of delicious surprises. Look for it in bookstores everywhere in early 2021.