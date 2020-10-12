Meet the Authorr: Heather Lancaster Oct 12, 2020 8 hrs ago Heather Lancaster Photography by Sean McCarty/Allegany Magazine Heather Lancaster is an interior designer with experience in high end residential, commercial and model home design. She graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 2009 and is currently the owner of Spectrum Design in Frostburg. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Heather Lancaster Model Home Design Architecture Art Institute Of Pittsburgh Interior Designer Experience Owner COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars