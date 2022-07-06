Shane July 2022

"At one stop, I even tried on a shirt covered in silver studs and ended up appearing on the company’s social media page modeling it.  That’s the photo you are looking at on this page. And yes, it really is me.  Yippee ki-yo ki-yay! I guess you can say I took my horse down to Oldtown Road!"

Shane Riggs is the original and founding Managing Editor of Allegany Magazine.  Now in its 17th year, Allegany Magazine won Magazine of the Year awards from our parent company in 2021 and 2022.   

On July 1, Shane was promoted to regional editor and in this role, he also assumes the role of editor of Johnstown Magazine -- a sister publication to Allegany Magazine -- in Johnstown, Pa. 

Mr. Riggs is also the author of three novels and four plays which continue to be produced.  His latest theatrical work "Never Say Goodbye" is scheduled to be read and workshopped by the Cumberland Theatre in September. 

