Shane Riggs is the original and founding Managing Editor of Allegany Magazine. Now in its 17th year, Allegany Magazine won Magazine of the Year awards from our parent company in 2021 and 2022.
On July 1, Shane was promoted to regional editor and in this role, he also assumes the role of editor of Johnstown Magazine -- a sister publication to Allegany Magazine -- in Johnstown, Pa.
Mr. Riggs is also the author of three novels and four plays which continue to be produced. His latest theatrical work "Never Say Goodbye" is scheduled to be read and workshopped by the Cumberland Theatre in September.