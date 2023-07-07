Allegany Magazine Managing Editor Shane Riggs has worked in the communications business for more than 35 years, starting as a freelance writer as a teenager in 1987. He has held down newswriting, on-air, and editing positions at television stations, radio stations, newspapers, and magazines.
In June of 2022, Shane was promoted to bureau chief and managing editor of Johnstown Magazine while still overseeing the content of Allegany Magazine -- a magazine he helped create in 2005.
In addition, he serves on a corporate magazine mentoring committee, advising and assisting in the content and cover selections of 11 other lifestyles magazines.
A playwright and novelist, Shane's published and produced works also include the Song of the Red Sparrow novel series, and the plays the Lightbearer, Confessions from the Ladies Room, and Never Say Goodbye: An Evening with Lucy and Lombard.